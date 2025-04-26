Setting up your kitchen for the first time? Here is a list of kitchen essentials you need from Amazon Bazaar

Moving to a new city or are planning to give your kitchen a new look? Step into your dream kitchen with Amazon Bazaar! Setting it up is no less than a hassle. At Amazon Bazaar, you can buy basic kitchen essentials, that too without a hefty price tag. From spoon set to vegetable slicers, Amazon Bazaar is your go-to place for buying these kitchen basics. Grab the best kitchen essentials at Amazon Bazaar(Pexels)

But, we have eased your task of buying kitchen products by listing down some of the kitchen essentials you need to set your kitchen up. So, have a look at this list and start adding it to your cart.

Say goodbye to plastic and chemicals, and hello to purity and tradition with Kisniv Non-Chemical Spoon Set. This is a natural, toxin-free choice for healthy cooking. Made from eco-friendly materials, these spoons are gentle on cookware and tough on durability. Be it stirring soups, flipping dosas, or serving rice, each spoon blends style with safety.

Cook roti like your grandma used to on this Heavy-Duty Pure Iron Flat Roti Tawa. This tawa is made from 100% pure iron, and delivers excellent heat retention and even cooking. It is ideal for fluffy phulkas and crispy parathas and is a must-have for traditional Indian cooking lovers.

Add a chopper and vegetable slicer to your buying list to fasten your work. Chop like a pro with the N.I PRODUCTS Vegetable & Fruit Slicer Chopper. This multi-functional vegetable slicer slices, dices, and chops fruits and veggies in seconds, no more messy counters or uneven cuts. Perfect for salads, stir-fries, or garnishes, it saves time and effort.

Make perfect dosas with this Traditional Cooking Excellence Cast Iron Tawa. Crafted for authenticity, it heats evenly for golden, crispy dosas every time. This dosa tawa guarantees no non-stick coatings, just pure iron that enhances flavour and adds health benefits. It’s heavy-duty, naturally seasoned, and gets better with every use.

Simple, sturdy, and sustainable, meet the Noshy Enterprises Wooden Spatula. Carved from high-quality wood, it’s gentle on your cookware and ideal for stirring, sautéing, or flipping. This set comes with no chemical finishes, just smooth wood that won’t scratch your non-stick pans. It is great for everyday cooking and blends rustic charm with everyday functionality.

Say goodbye to tedious chopping with this all-in-one Vegetable Cutter and Chopper! Designed to simplify your kitchen routine, this chopper dices, slices, and chops vegetables in seconds. With ultra-sharp blades and a user-friendly design, meal prep becomes quicker and cleaner. From onions to cucumbers, it handles it all with ease. Ideal for quick salads, curries, and stir-fries. Compact, dishwasher-friendly, and built for everyday efficiency.

Small in size, big on performance—this Nonstick Baby Sauce Pan/Frying Pan is perfect for quick meals, baby food, or solo cooking. Its high-quality nonstick coating ensures hassle-free cooking and easy clean-up, while the sturdy handle offers a comfortable grip. Whether it’s warming milk, frying an egg, or making tadka, it heats up fast and evenly. Compact, lightweight, and travel-friendly, it's a must-have for bachelors, students, or parents needing a small but mighty pan.

FAQ: Kitchen Essentials – Amazon Bazaar What are kitchen essentials? Kitchen essentials include the basic tools and equipment every kitchen needs for everyday cooking and food preparation. This typically includes items like knives, cookware (pots, pans), utensils, cutting boards, storage containers, and small appliances.

What are the most popular kitchen essentials on Amazon Bazaar? Top-selling items often include: Non-stick cookware sets Chef knives or knife sets Food storage containers Electric kettles and mixer grinders Chopping boards Pressure cookers and air fryers

Can I return kitchen essentials if they don’t meet my expectations? Yes, most items are eligible for return within a specified period (usually 7–10 days) under Amazon’s return policy. Be sure to check the product page for exact return rules, especially for electrical appliances or opened packages.

How do I choose the right kitchen essentials for a new home or apartment? Start with these basics: 1 medium non-stick frying pan 1 deep saucepan A chopping board A knife set (or at least one chef’s knife) Mixing bowls Measuring cups and spoons Storage jars for staples like rice, lentils, sugar

