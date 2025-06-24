Simple home makeover for monsoon: 6 easy decor tips for cosy interiors that are low on budget but high on charm
Jun 24, 2025 05:35 PM IST
Welcome the rainy season with a home makeover. Decor revamps don’t need to be long-term. Check out these simple ideas to refresh your home big-time.
With summer packing up for the season and the sky turning a pleasant shade of grey more often than the sun shows up, you know the monsoon is swiftly rolling in. Just like our wardrobes, our homes also go through minor tweaks with every change in weather to adapt and stay comfortable. This monsoon season, bid adieu to your summer setup and welcome the rains with some snug and ambient mood-lifting decor touches that will surely amplify the vibe of monsoon.
Mayank Bajaj, Founder of The Livlit, shared with HT Lifestyle six easy decor tips that don’t require any major renovations or big-budget overhauls.
Here are the six decor tips:
1. Create a cosy window nook
- Rearranging your seating near large windows or balconies can instantly elevate your monsoon experience.
- Residences that have rearranged seating by windows and balconies may get scenic views, an ideal spot to curl up with a book, listen to the rain, or sip a hot cup of chai.
2. Add layered furnishings for comfort
- Swap your lightweight summer fabrics for plush cushions, soft cotton bedsheets, and textured throws.
- Earthy tones like terracotta, sage green, or charcoal grey add warmth and bring in the calm of the season.
4. Mood lighting
- Monsoon days can feel a bit gloomy, offset that with warm-toned lighting like bedside lamps, fairy lights, or soft-glow LED candles.
- Ambient lighting in shared lounges offers the perfect inspiration for creating your own snug personal corner.
5. Monsoon to wall
- Add monsoon-themed wall art, think dreamy landscapes, rainy cityscapes, or even DIY paper rainclouds and raindrops.
- Wall shelves or pinboards can also be used to showcase seasonal postcards, quotes, or mood boards.
6. Set up mini coffee or tea corner
- Place a small side table near your window or bed with a tray for your favourite mugs, snacks, and scented candles.
- Can also set up a designated corner for tea/coffee.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / Simple home makeover for monsoon: 6 easy decor tips for cosy interiors that are low on budget but high on charm
SHARE
Copy