Sisters from Kashmir make snow sculpture as tribute to corona warriors
As a white winter and Covid-19 pandemic keep the people homebound, two sisters from Kashmir -- one a doctor and the other a lawyer by education -- have warmed hearts with their tribute in snow to the corona warriors.
A steady stream of visitors was seen at the lawn of their residence at Athwajan in the city where Dr Quratul Ain Zohra and Aiman Zohra have made a snow sculpture.
The snow art has models of a lady doctor, a syringe loaded with Covid vaccine, a stethoscope and the acronym of World Health Organisation (WHO).
"This is a tribute to everyone involved in the fight against the Covid around the world in general and those in Kashmir in particular. The doctors, the paramedics, police, ambulance drivers and media ... Everyone has played a role in combating this pandemic," Quratul Ain told PTI.
The Zohra sisters said they are also sending a message of women empowerment through their snow art.
"We have sculpted a lady doctor as a special tribute to women involved in this fight against Covid and to highlight women empowerment," they said.
Quratul Ain said the syringe with vaccine symbolised the hope that the end of the pandemic was in sight.
"A large number of people have lost jobs, the economy is in bad shape around the world, youngsters are unemployed because of this virus, resulting in depression. The vaccine brings hope for the return of normalcy in our lives, " she added.
But how did a doctor and an advocate end up doing snow sculptures?
"Art is in our genes. During our school days, we used to participate in art competitions for fun and win. After completing our education, we even pursued our hobby as make-up artists," Quratul Ain said.
The sisters are much sought after for bridal make up during wedding seasons.
"The brides are comfortable if the make-up artists are women. It also helps if the bride and the artist belong to the same culture," she added.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
