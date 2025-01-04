Small kitchen? Try these 5 clever space-saving hacks to maximise your space

In today’s urban landscape, maximising the utility of small spaces is essential, and nowhere is this more evident than in the kitchen. Small kitchens, common in modern apartments and compact homes, require thoughtful design and smart solutions to make the most of every square inch. A well-organised kitchen can transform even the smallest of spaces into a functional and inviting hub. Often, corners and narrow nooks are overlooked, but with the right approach, these areas can enhance both storage and convenience. (Also read: Embracing winter tones: Tips for designing interiors around deep blues, greens and earthy reds ) Elevate functionality and style in small kitchens with space-saving hacks.(Unsplash)

Vaishali Shah, General Deputy Manager, Design (Kitchen and Home Furniture), Interio shared with HT Lifestyle some space-saving hacks that can transform small kitchens into functional and aesthetically appealing spaces for modern Indian homes:

1. Elevate your storage with vertical solutions

One of the best ways to create more space in a small kitchen is by utilising vertical storage. Install tall cabinets or open shelves that reach up to the ceiling to store less frequently used items at the top, leaving the lower, more accessible shelves for daily essentials. Adding hooks or magnetic strips to hang utensils, pots, or pans on walls can free up cabinet and drawer space while keeping tools within easy reach.

2. L-Shaped kitchen

L-shaped kitchens are redefining compact spaces by blending style with functionality. This layout, with cabinetry along two perpendicular walls, brings a sense of openness, seamlessly connecting the kitchen with adjacent areas. The beauty of an L-shaped kitchen lies in its versatility, whether your home style is modern or rustic. This setup encourages natural light and interaction, allowing you to stay engaged with family or guests while cooking.

3. Maximise access with rolling larder

For kitchens with high cabinets, a rolling larder can be a transformative addition. It provides easy access to upper shelves while adding charm and character to the space.

4. Pull-out pantry shelves

Perfect for narrow spaces, pull-out pantry shelves fit neatly between appliances or cabinets. They allow you to keep pantry items organised and accessible, making the most of every available inch.

5. Use under-shelf organisers

Another great way to maximise cabinet space is by adding under-shelf organisers, which provide an extra layer within your shelves for smaller items like cups or spices. Maximising space in a small kitchen requires a combination of smart design choices and quality storage solutions. Balancing beauty and efficiency in a kitchen design depends on understanding your needs.

For smaller spaces, a simple shelf might do the trick, while larger kitchens may benefit from custom solutions. Thoughtful design choices like these can elevate both the functionality and aesthetics of your kitchen.