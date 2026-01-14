Step inside 20-year-old Mumbai flat transformed into a gorgeous, soothing retirement home after renovation: Watch video

Home renovations are not just about bringing one's vision to fruition. They also involve marrying modern aesthetics with an emotional attachment to one's home, and creating a space that is not only livable but also beautiful. Pastel shades and wood finishes revitalise this 20-year-old home for modern living! (Anam Taufik Studio)

Inside the transformation of a 20-year-old home

One such home renovation video was posted by the Instagram page of Anam Taufik Studio on February 27, 2022. The video takes us inside a 20-year-old house, which Anam Taufik, principal designer at Anam Taufik Studio, and her team transformed into a pastel haven.

“Walk through from our recently done Pastel Harbour. A relaxed, calm and peaceful home we did with the intention of converting a 20-year-old house into a retirement home,” the studio wrote in the caption.

The details

As the video highlights, the interior designers brought change to the space by adding pastel shades and wood finishes to the decor, starting with the facade of the house, where they used ample plants to liven up the entrance, modern lighting, traditional sculptures, and light wood panelling.

Next, giving a glimpse of the living area, featuring cream walls, the designers used light pink-coloured suede couches, indoor plants, white linen curtains, abstract art, a modern dark and light wood cabinet, cream wood panelling, and modern lamp shades.

For a sitting area, they created a cosy Pinteresty corner to sip evening or morning tea, featuring a cute pink-coloured ceiling lamp fixture, colourful printed cushions, an L-shaped couch flanked by modern cream chairs, a round table, and statement-making wall decorations to brighten up the area.

The designers also used tropical-themed wallpapers in the mandir, which is accentuated by a gold bell fixture on the wall, wooden panels attached to the wall to keep idols, and a dark wood cabinet. Lastly, for the bedroom, the designers used modern lamps, patterned walls in pastel shades, and wall carvings to display art pieces.