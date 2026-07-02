Step inside Ahmed Khan's elegant abode with Versace-inspired interiors, Husain paintings, and a grand living room

Ahmad Khan, Indian choreographer, producer, director, and writer, gave a house tour of his lavish Mumbai abode to Farah Khan and her cook Dilip. From Husain paintings to Versace interiors and decor, Ahmad’s house looks no less than a luxurious palace. Let’s take a closer look at his house.

Ahmad Khan gave a house tour of his Mumbai home to Farah Khan. (Youtube)

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Inside Ahmad Khan’s home

Ahmad Khan’s home welcomes through a massive gallery decked with designer artworks and decor pieces. The house opens into a lavish living room that looks like a movie scene. The space feels expansive due to its open-plan layout, while layered textures and statement décor create a sophisticated yet inviting ambience. With different sections separated by glass doors and planters, Ahmad’s home strikes a balance between designer luxury and artistic expression.

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Versace-inspired living room

{{^usCountry}} The open layout of the living room delights with different seating areas and several standout features, which include horse paintings from renowned artist MF Husain. Its vibrant palette of reds, blues, yellows, and whites instantly draws the eye, adding drama and a museum-like appeal to the living area. The plush seating features a mustard-yellow contemporary sofa beneath the artwork, classic tan Chesterfield sofas, deep green leather wingback armchairs, and an elegant striped accent chair. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The open layout of the living room delights with different seating areas and several standout features, which include horse paintings from renowned artist MF Husain. Its vibrant palette of reds, blues, yellows, and whites instantly draws the eye, adding drama and a museum-like appeal to the living area. The plush seating features a mustard-yellow contemporary sofa beneath the artwork, classic tan Chesterfield sofas, deep green leather wingback armchairs, and an elegant striped accent chair. {{/usCountry}}

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Luxury is subtly woven into the interiors through a black area rug adorned with ornate circular motifs reminiscent of Versace's signature Greca-inspired patterns. Instead of relying on a single light source, the room incorporates cove lighting running along the false ceiling, wall sconces, table lamps, and candles placed across the coffee table.

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The heart of the seating area sits a round glass coffee table decorated with candles, metallic accents, and decorative objects. Large potted plants placed strategically in different corners introduce freshness and contrast beautifully against the dark walls and rich furnishings.

Into Shaira Ahmed Khan's walk-in wardrobe

Shaira Khan, wife of Ahmad Khan, owns a lavish walk-in wardrobe that features everything luxurious and plush. From designer bags from Versace and Louis Vuitton to a huge number of sunglasses and shoes, her closet appears like a luxury showroom. There are different sections allotted for designer bags, shoes, sunglasses, dresses, makeup, and skincare products.

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Who is Ahmad Khan?

Ahmad Khan is an Indian choreographer, producer, director, and writer. From Mr India to Welcome to the Jungle, Ahmad’s career spans more than two decades in the Bollywood industry. Khan choreographed the films Taal, Ghajini, and Kick. He wrote and produced Paathshaala and Ek Paheli Leela.