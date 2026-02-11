Inside Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's all-white 5500 sq ft Mumbai home with ‘AV initial’ door, luxe walk-in wardrobe
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's luxurious Mumbai home features a spacious living area adorned with crystal décor, a theatre room, and a walk-in wardrobe.
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's luxurious home in Mumbai is a white wonderland that takes the actor's love for the colour very seriously. An Instagram post by GoodHomes Magazine on February 10 gives a glimpse of their beautiful home; meanwhile, the home tour video was shared on YouTube on July 4, 2024.
Inside Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's home
According to GoodHomes Magazine, celebrity couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain reside in a 5,500 sq ft apartment sitting on a high-rise floor of a luxury building in Mumbai. Their pristine white abode was designed by Sejal Shah, founder and principal designer of Reflections by Sejal.
The home offers expansive, unobstructed views of the city and was envisioned as a tranquil retreat from the couple’s fast-paced lives, according to the clip. Ankita revealed that she wanted an 'all-white sanctuary', which the designer layered with texture, pattern and art.
Additionally, she worked with nearly twenty variations of white to design Ankita and Vicky's home, balancing minimalism with bespoke elements. The same is visible as one enters the home and is greeted by a personalised white door embossed with ‘A and V’ initials.
The decor
The home opens into a vast living space, which the couple anchored with striking crystal pieces and chandeliers. White patterned couches, glass top marble tables, lush rugs, linen curtains, a lavish dining area, and an abundance of plants bring the space together.
The living room features floor-to-ceiling windows that let in ample natural light and open onto a spacious balcony, which the couple has decorated with plants and a chill corner for friends.
Another detail that sets the couple's home apart is their theatre room, which features a sliding door to create a private space whenever they want some alone time. The home's layout seamlessly flows into a functional and modular kitchen, a spa-cum-makeup room, guest and family bedrooms, a private office, a pooja room, a theatre, and a serene master suite.
Ankita's favourite place in the entire house is her walk-in wardrobe, featuring a white-and-beige colour palette, soft carpets, modern furniture, mirror-adorned closets, and a crystal chandelier.
On the work front
Workwise, Ankita Lokhande recently appeared in the second season of Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment alongside her husband, Vicky Jain. She also starred in the 2024 film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, portraying Yamunabai Savarkar in the biopic of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, directed and co-produced by Randeep Hooda.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
