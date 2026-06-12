Step inside 25,000 sq ft maximalist New Delhi home centred around the artworks of MF Husain, FN Souza and more

Nestled within a sprawling seven-acre estate in New Delhi's Chhatarpur enclave, Third Avenue is a 25,000 sq. ft. residence that blurs the line between home and private museum. Designed around the family's extraordinary collection of art, antiques and heirlooms amassed over decades, the residence transforms everyday living into an immersive journey of discovery. Rather than adhering to a singular design language, each space – from the living room and dining area to the private bedrooms – has been envisioned as a distinct sanctuary with its own character, mood and narrative. Read more for a virtual tour of this Chhatarpur farm house! Also Read | Step inside 1,560 sq ft 4BHK Singapore apartment reimagined into a minimalist home rooted in Indian tradition The interiors draw from a rich tapestry of influences, including Art Deco glamour, French Renaissance elegance and other decorative traditions. At its heart is the family's remarkable collection of artworks by celebrated Indian masters such as MF Husain, FN Souza, Jogen Chowdhury and Hemen Mazumdar, complemented by rare antiques, collectibles and treasured heirlooms sourced from around the world. The result is a richly curated, maximalist home where every corner tells a story and every object serves as a piece of a larger, evolving legacy.

Stills from the main hall.

How was the project conceived? Designed by Beyond Designs under the creative direction of principal designers Sachin Gupta and Neha Gupta, the residence was envisioned for a family of passionate collectors whose love for art, history and craftsmanship shaped every aspect of the project. Speaking to HT Lifestyle about the design process, the atelier shared, “The clients came with decades of careful acquisitions of masters such as MF Husain, FN Souza, Jogen Chowdhury, and Hemen Mazumdar, alongside antiques and heirlooms from across the world. Their brief demanded spaces that were dramatic, distinct, and rich in detail. The challenge lay in bringing together these diverse pieces and art styles so that no creation felt out of place, while still allowing every artefact to shine on its own. The wide range of collectables, global styles, and dramatic classical volumes of the architecture designed by Kiran Gala demanded a design language that could balance opulence with cohesion.”

Their brief demanded spaces that were dramatic, distinct, and rich in detail.

Following through on the brief, the interiors consciously move away from the restraint of minimalist design, embracing a richly layered vision of maximalist luxury instead. The home is organised through a carefully choreographed sequence of transitional spaces – including vestibules and corridors – that create a seamless flow between rooms while maintaining their distinct identities. This approach serves a dual purpose: the deliberate revealing and concealing of spaces fosters a sense of discovery at every turn, while ensuring that each artwork, antique and heirloom is showcased within its own curated setting, free from visual competition. An entrance that subtly blends the public and the private The residence unfolds from a grand double-height entrance foyer into a dramatic lobby framed by twin staircases, setting the tone for its sense of scale and sophistication. Thoughtfully planned circulation routes lead visitors through a series of immersive spaces, including a bridge spanning an open water body and pathways that wrap around an internal fish pond.

The main entrance, and adjoining Cognac Bar.

Public and private areas are subtly separated, while expansive living spaces, intimate reading rooms and private suites remain visually connected through strategic passages. Large windows, decks, balconies and floating bridges further blur the boundary between indoors and outdoors, drawing the surrounding landscape into the heart of the home and enhancing its airy, luxurious character. An opulent living space, private Cognac Bar and dining room The formal living room is a striking celebration of maximalist luxury, defined by a hand-moulded plaster-of-Paris ceiling crowned with an opulent imported chandelier. Functioning as a private gallery, the space showcases works by celebrated artists including FN Souza, MF Husain, and Jogen Chowdhury, complemented by plush upholstery, bespoke side tables and a custom carpet.

The luxurious Cognac Bar.

Adjoining the room is the Cognac Bar, a moody retreat concealed behind suede curtains, where warm wood panelling, parquet flooring and hand-painted book units create a heritage-inspired ambience. The space is anchored by a lion sculpture and features a ceiling mural inspired by William Morris tapestries – hand-painted using vegetable dyes and finished with gold leaf. Artworks by MV Dhurandhar and Hemen Mazumdar frame the fireplace, while Dolce & Gabbana lounge chairs introduce a contemporary sculptural touch.

The dining room exudes regal elegance.

Tucked behind the stair lobby, the dining room exudes regal elegance, centred around a 20-foot marble dining table with striking malachite inlay. Suede-upholstered chairs and collectibles gathered from the homeowners' travels add layers of character, while a Mathieu Lustrerie chandelier and an intricately carved ceiling adorned with mirror panels, brass and gold leaf evoke the grandeur of a palatial banquet hall. Bedrooms and relaxing private spaces Located beside the formal living room, the ground-floor bedroom features a brass four-poster bed which serves as the focal point, complemented by a chaise lounge and a richly upholstered blue sofa. The suite extends into a sophisticated walk-in closet featuring glass-fronted wardrobes, brass accents, pendant lighting and a gold-leafed mirror, while the bathroom is centred around a sculptural Newton bathtub that adds to the sense of indulgence.

The ground-floor bedroom.

The first floor is anchored by a lavish master suite defined by a coffered ceiling, a crystal and brass four-poster bed, custom upholstered seating and a garden-facing lounge layered with floral fabrics, velvet cushions, heirloom rugs and collectible artworks. An expansive dressing area with gold-beaded cabinetry, vintage-style pendant lights and a statement vanity continues the sense of grandeur, while the marble-clad bathroom features a metallic bathtub positioned against full-height glazing overlooking the gardens.

A luxurious bathtub and the Moroccan Reading Room.