Step inside Shreyas and Deepti Talpade's lavish home featuring a wooden swing, warm lighting and a massive living room

Welcomed by a gallery of movie posters , Sheryas’s house features a wooden door that opens into a massive living and dining room. The space features wooden aesthetics, warm lighting, and an open space that flows into the balcony seamlessly. The walls in the house are decked with wall art and movie posters.

Shreyas Talpade , Indian actor and director, known for his phenomenal performance in Iqbal, Golmal, and houseful, gave a house tour to Farah Khan and her cook Dilip. The new home features earthy décor, warm lights and a grand living space that gives a vibe of a holiday home. Let’s take a closer look at the actor’s Mumbai abode.

One of the highlights of the house is its open layout and warm lighting fixtures across the house that separate spaces from each other. The blend of muted colours with warm tones makes the space inviting. The living room also features multiple seating spaces and a bar with a backdrop of awards and accolades the actor received in his career.

Living room aesthetics The space is anchored by a large L-shaped beige sectional sofa, paired with a matching two-seater and an accent chair, creating a cosy conversation area. Floral-patterned cushions add a subtle pop of colour without overwhelming the neutral aesthetic. The back wall doubles as a personalised display, featuring floor-to-ceiling wooden shelving filled with books, family photographs, trophies, sculptures and spiritual idols.

Into the balcony and kitchen The living room of the house seamlessly flows into the balcony that features a massive wooden swing, large enough to accommodate three people at once. The entire balcony is lined with green plants and a kids' play area as well. The kitchen is kept minimal with more whites and wooden elements.

Who is Shreyas Talpade? Shreyas Talpade is an Indian actor, director, and producer, known for her roles in both Bollywood and Marathi films. He rose to fame with his phenomenal performance and debut in the movie Iqbal, released in 2005. He has also starred in comedy movies that include Golmaal and Housefull.

Welcome to Sajjanpur (2008), Golmaal 3 (2010), Housefull 2 (2012) and Golmaal Again (2017) are some of the popular movies of the actor. Talpade also dubbed for Allu Arjun in the Hindi version of Pushpa: The Rise (2021) and its sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024).