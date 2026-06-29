Step inside Shreyas and Deepti Talpade's lavish home featuring a wooden swing, warm lighting and a massive living room
Here’s a sneak peek into Shreyas and Deepti Talpade’s luxurious home, where warm lighting meets timeless décor.
Shreyas Talpade, Indian actor and director, known for his phenomenal performance in Iqbal, Golmal, and houseful, gave a house tour to Farah Khan and her cook Dilip. The new home features earthy décor, warm lights and a grand living space that gives a vibe of a holiday home. Let’s take a closer look at the actor’s Mumbai abode.
Also read | Step inside Tulsi Kumar’s beautifully designed Delhi home, where glam meets comfort
Inside Shreyas Talpade’s house
Welcomed by a gallery of movie posters, Sheryas’s house features a wooden door that opens into a massive living and dining room. The space features wooden aesthetics, warm lighting, and an open space that flows into the balcony seamlessly. The walls in the house are decked with wall art and movie posters.
One of the highlights of the house is its open layout and warm lighting fixtures across the house that separate spaces from each other. The blend of muted colours with warm tones makes the space inviting. The living room also features multiple seating spaces and a bar with a backdrop of awards and accolades the actor received in his career.
Living room aesthetics
The space is anchored by a large L-shaped beige sectional sofa, paired with a matching two-seater and an accent chair, creating a cosy conversation area. Floral-patterned cushions add a subtle pop of colour without overwhelming the neutral aesthetic. The back wall doubles as a personalised display, featuring floor-to-ceiling wooden shelving filled with books, family photographs, trophies, sculptures and spiritual idols.
Into the balcony and kitchen
The living room of the house seamlessly flows into the balcony that features a massive wooden swing, large enough to accommodate three people at once. The entire balcony is lined with green plants and a kids' play area as well. The kitchen is kept minimal with more whites and wooden elements.
Who is Shreyas Talpade?
Shreyas Talpade is an Indian actor, director, and producer, known for her roles in both Bollywood and Marathi films. He rose to fame with his phenomenal performance and debut in the movie Iqbal, released in 2005. He has also starred in comedy movies that include Golmaal and Housefull.
Welcome to Sajjanpur (2008), Golmaal 3 (2010), Housefull 2 (2012) and Golmaal Again (2017) are some of the popular movies of the actor. Talpade also dubbed for Allu Arjun in the Hindi version of Pushpa: The Rise (2021) and its sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024).
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More