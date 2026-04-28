Step inside Aparshakti Khurana and wife Aakriti's beautiful, rustic home in Mumbai, named after their daughter

In the video, Aparshakti and his wife, Aakriti, shared several details about their home, which blends vintage rustic elements with a modern design to create a sense of luxury while also prioritising the comfort of a home. Meanwhile, Farah Khan described the home’s style as a unique mix of Sanjay Bhansali and Om Shanti Om.

The home tour video captures the beautiful details that went into making the stylish Mumbai home of actor Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti. The home, according to the couple, is named after their daughter, Arzoie. The couple revealed that they were able to secure the house just three weeks after her birth, following a long period of trying to find a place in Mumbai. Let's take a look inside their home:

Aparshakti Khurana and his wife, Aakriti Ahuja, welcomed Farah Khan and her cook Dilip to their beautiful home in Mumbai. The video was shared on the filmmaker's YouTube channel on April 27 and featured a tour of their residence, a modern abode that features incredible decor elements.

The house features an artistic, unusual design, including a light, distressed texture look on the walls and doors, which Aparshakti mentioned their mother sometimes mistakes for unpainted. Another element is the unfinished wall, books placed on a unique centre table, vibrant paintings, and a corner dedicated to their bookshelf.

Together, they certainly add a sense of drama and character to the home. A prominent feature of the house is a large light-blue chandelier, which the couple refers to as their ‘filmy jhumer.’ As for the floor-to-ceiling French windows, they open into a spacious balcony and allow ample natural light inside.

The beauty is in the details Another unique detail of the couple's house is their main door, a rustic wooden vintage gate with a distinctive finish. According to the couple, they were painted and then lightly burnt to achieve a distinctive look.

The couple also has a dedicated area to display their childhood memories and family photos. It is a hallway that leads guests from the spacious living room to the bedroom, where the couple has framed several black-and-white photos of their precious memories.

Additionally, given the family's musical background, Aparshakti also has a harmonium and a guitar at home, which he uses for daily practice or riyaaz. Meanwhile, the kitchen has a vintage look with a cream colour scheme.