Step inside Remo D'souza's multi-faith, ecclectic Mumbai home ‘Sabr’ where he has a Mother Mary statue and a mandir

Remo D’souza and his wife Lizelle shared several details about their home, which they describe as a space where their family, faith , and numerous pets coexist. The home features two primary areas: a large hall and a more informal setting referred to as the den. The hall is decorated with comfy grey sofas, vibrant paintings, and a see-through wall that opens into the dining area.

Beyond the industry spotlight, the couple also gave a peek into their shared home life, including their deep spiritual faith, a mutual love for their numerous pets , their dynamic as a family, the small mandir in their home, spacious rooms, and the idea of adding colours while staying minimal.

Choreographer and filmmaker Remo D’souza and his wife Lizelle D'souza gave a tour of their eclectic residence in Mumbai in a video shared by Curly Tales. The home tour clip was shared on YouTube on April 26, offering a glimpse into the couple's personal lives and professional evolution.

There is a dining section in the house that features a mirrored wall, a marble-top dining table, a modern crystal chandelier, and wooden flooring. Meanwhile, the TV room, notable for being one of the few areas where Lizelle was allowed to use more colourful decor, features unique details such as Versace cushions, blue walls, vibrant art pieces, ambient lighting, linen drapes, wainscot panels, and French windows that let natural light in.

The interiors involved significant trial and error, which Lizelle revealed she manages most of the time. Moreover, since Remo prefers subtle colours and generally dislikes too many colours, the couple adopted a minimalist approach throughout the home.

Religious spaces The home reflects Remo and Lizelle's multi-faith background, featuring a statue of Mother Mary and two temples: an indoor area dedicated to Lord Shiva and a mandir in the foyer dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Lizelle noted that the outdoor temple was designed first, specifically placing a Shivling in the northeast corner, before the rest of the house was planned.

The temple houses a Shivling that contains a rare Shaligram, which they describe as the world's smallest Shivling. Additionally, the area also includes a waterfall feature, near which a snake once appeared, according to the couple, leading Lizelle to feel the spot has a divine presence.