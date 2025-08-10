Step inside Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Upasana's home in Hyderabad that looks and feels just like a luxury resort. Watch

The Konidela home is clearly a central hub for family life, culinary traditions, and a relaxing, resort-like atmosphere for actor Ram Charan, his wife Upasana and their family. In an August 10 interview with Curly Tales that was shared on YouTube, Upasana shared a glimpse into their mansion. This celebrity home stands out for its opulent design and luxurious features reflecting the stars' personal style. Also read | Step inside Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad's Lukshmi Vilas Palace, the largest private residence in the world Ram Charan and Upasana's Hyderabad home is a luxurious mansion, where they live with Chiranjeevi and family. (Instagram/ Upasana Kamineni Konidela and YouTube/ Curly Tales)

Three generations live in the house

The house, where they live with daughter Klin Kaara as well as actor-father Chiranjeevi and others, is not just a residence but a testament to Upasana, husband Ram Charan and their family's love for luxury and comfort. The house is equipped for various family gatherings and celebrations, with Upasana mentioning she loves setting tables and preparing the house for festivals.

Open and airy Design

In the video, Upasana was told the house ‘looks like a resort’. She seemed to agree, stating, “For me, home is holiday.” The dining area is described as the ‘happiest part of the house’, with meticulously planned, printed menu for guests. The common spaces feature expansive windows, French doors, and open layouts that blur the lines between indoor and outdoor living, creating a sense of spaciousness and connection with nature, similar to a resort's design.

Expansive gardens and outdoor spaces

From a crystal-clear pool for refreshing dips to a sports facility reflecting Ram Charan's love for sports and a well-equipped home gym for fitness enthusiasts, this celebrity home has everything you can think of. Large balconies offering a great view of the surroundings, beautifully landscaped gardens with trees and blooming plants bordering the pathways, exquisite paintings and intricately designed wooden panels to a beautiful pooja room, Upasana and Ram's family home is as luxurious and inviting as it gets.