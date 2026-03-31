Step inside Hema Malini’s maximalist Mumbai home featuring art-filled walls and cultural decor
Check out Hema Malini's stunning home, filled with dance-inspired decor and fully decorated walls.
Hema Malini's home reflects a sophisticated decor style, filled with customised details. From paintings of her and Dharmendra displayed to personalised decorative accents, every corner feels deeply personal.
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Russian creator Alieva recently visited her residence to offer flowers to Dharmendra. A dedicated corner in the living room has been set up, featuring his photograph, and the flowers are placed for tribute.
Let's take a quick look at the house and how it has been styled.
Hema Malini's home
Hema Malini's home doorway is airy and well-lit with traditional design elements, setting the tone right from the beginning. The entryway feels open and welcoming, with one side featuring a lush green wall lined with potted plants. Upon stepping inside, the living room reflects the classic, sophisticated decor of a rich, maximalist Indian home. Intricate carpets adorn the wooden floors, complemented by a sofa set. With Hema Malini being an accomplished dancer, several artworks showcase dance-inspired themes, adding a rich cultural depth to the space.
In the living room, their personal story was evident as the floating shelves above the wooden cabinets contained many items, including books and an idol like Nataraja. Trophies and medals were also displayed. The walls are the main highlight of the interiors, adorned with several artworks, including paintings as well as photographs of Dharmendra and Hema Malini. Framed photographs from her dance performances were also displayed.
Decor takeways
Some of the takeaways from her luxurious home include keeping your entryway well-lit and green, as first impressions set half the vibe. Next, when you go maximalist, ensure it is intentional and tells your personal story. For interiors to have personality rooted in your life is important, rather than focusing on what’s trending. Most importantly, celebrate your achievements, display your trophies, medals, and all your career highlights. The space echoes a sense of pride that’s earned.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More