Step inside Hema Malini’s maximalist Mumbai home featuring art-filled walls and cultural decor

Russian creator Alieva recently visited her residence to offer flowers to Dharmendra. A dedicated corner in the living room has been set up, featuring his photograph, and the flowers are placed for tribute.

Hema Malini's home doorway is airy and well-lit with traditional design elements, setting the tone right from the beginning. The entryway feels open and welcoming, with one side featuring a lush green wall lined with potted plants. Upon stepping inside, the living room reflects the classic, sophisticated decor of a rich, maximalist Indian home. Intricate carpets adorn the wooden floors, complemented by a sofa set. With Hema Malini being an accomplished dancer, several artworks showcase dance-inspired themes, adding a rich cultural depth to the space.

In the living room, their personal story was evident as the floating shelves above the wooden cabinets contained many items, including books and an idol like Nataraja. Trophies and medals were also displayed. The walls are the main highlight of the interiors, adorned with several artworks, including paintings as well as photographs of Dharmendra and Hema Malini. Framed photographs from her dance performances were also displayed.