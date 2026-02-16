Inside India's diamond king Savji Dholakia's 50-acre home which looks like luxury resort where 64 members live in villas

Known for his unconventional management style, which includes gifting cars, apartments, and jewellery to top-performing employees to foster loyalty and happiness, Savji Dholakia 's residence is as grand as he is. The 50-acre family estate is home to 64 members of his family. Let's take a tour:

Savji Dholakia, also known as the diamond king of India and the founder of diamond manufacturing business Hari Krishna Exports, recently gave a home tour of his luxurious estate in Surat. The video was shared on CurlyTales' YouTube page on February 14.

Savji Dholakia’s 50-acre resort-style home in Surat functions more like a "temple" than a traditional house. Located on the outskirts of the city, the property is designed to accommodate his massive joint family of 64 members, all of whom live and work together.

The 50-acre family estate The home features a unique architectural design that is open on all four sides, providing a sense of connection to nature. While the family lives together, the property is organised into separate villas for each individual family, connected by central meeting spaces and a large, clubhouse-style living room.

According to the diamond merchant, the grounds include a comprehensive sports complex with facilities for pickleball, volleyball, and tennis, as well as a gym. For entertainment, there is a home theatre where the entire family can gather to watch cricket or television.

Their estate also has a meditation temple, and instead of dogs, the family keeps cows on the property, as they believe cows produce no vibrations and that their presence, along with their soil and waste, is medicinal and beneficial for the family.

The house is surrounded by lush greenery, including 1.5 lakh trees and plants, including a variety of Ayurvedic plants, which the family uses in their daily meals, as well as a few trees imported from China.

According to Savji, the house was initially intended to be a temporary structure, but the family found so much joy there that it became their permanent residence. The video also discusses his humble beginnings, arriving in Surat at age 12 and becoming an industrial giant.

Meanwhile, according to an HT report, he started his business with a loan from his uncle. However, with years of hard work, he turned it into a company that exports diamonds worth over ₹15,000 crore. He is also a social entrepreneur who has built lakes in the village of Dudhala and across Gujarat to address water scarcity.