Step inside Jaaved Jaaferi's lavish Mumbai home with a stunning ‘320-degree view’ balcony and neutral tones

Neutral tones, a balcony with a ‘320 degree view’ to die for, and a lavish, spacious space. This is Jaaved Jaaferi's home for you. Recently, Farah Khan visited the actor's residence in Mumbai for her YouTube show. Farah Khan gave a tour inside Jaaved Jaaferi's lavish home in Mumbai.

Farah posted the video of Jaaved's Mumbai home tour on her YouTube channel on June 16 with the caption, “Aaj hum jaa rahe hain Jaaved Jaaferi ke laavish ghar! Ghar ke tour ke saath milenge Naved Jafri aur Ravi Behl – yaani Boogie Woogie ke legends! Saath mein hogi dher saari masti, baatein aur cooking – banayenge delicious Mutton Chaap aur Chicken Biscuit. Boogie Woogie ke kuch hidden yaadein bhi share karenge.”

Inside Jaaved Jaaferi's Mumbai residence

Jaaved's Mumbai residence is an amalgamation of neutral tones enhanced with dark wood panelling and brightened by abundant greenery. The highlight of his house, as pointed out by Farah in the video, is a beautiful display wall decorated with several books, vases, ornaments, movies, and sculptures, which also fit the neutral theme of his home.

Here's a virtual tour of Jaaved Jaaferi's Mumbai home:

Additionally, a large living space is accentuated with modern white pendant lights, a marble top dining table with teak wood furniture, dual lounging areas, high ceilings, and large windows that open into the balconies surrounding the house, which give a ‘320-degree view’ of the Mumbai skyline. Another highlight feature of the house is an in-house studio featuring a Charlie Chaplin poster, hundreds of movies, movie posters, and more.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farah most recently hosted Celebrity MasterChef, where Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna were the judges. Jaaved was last seen in Inn Galiyon Mein and the web series Taaza Khabar on JioHotstar. He will soon star in Dhamaal 4, the fourth instalment of the comedy film series.