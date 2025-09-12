Step inside Maharani Priyadarshini Raje Scindia's Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior, home to world’s largest chandeliers

Constructed in 1874 by Maharaja Jayajirao Scindia of the Maratha Scindia dynasty and the then-Maharaja of the Princely State of Gwalior, the Jai Vilas Palace is no ordinary residence. It was established to welcome Prince George and Princess Mary of Wales, who were due to visit two years later. The luxurious Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior, built in 1874, is a European architectural masterpiece.

In a YouTube video shared on September 2 by Robb Report India, the erstwhile royal family of Gwalior, Maharani Priyadarshini Raje Scindia and Yuvraj Mahanaaryaman Rao Scindia gave a grand tour of their abode.

Inside the Jaio Vilas Palace in Gwalior

The Jai Villas Palace was designed by Lieutenant Colonel Sir Michael Filose. Constructed in sandstone and painted in brilliant white, the three-storeyed palace is built in three architectural styles: the Tuscan first storey, an Italian Doric second storey, and a third storey inspired by Corinthian design.

According to the official website of Jai Vilas Palace, unlike other palaces in India, it has minimal Indo-Saracenic features and is a European masterpiece living in the heart of India.

Home to the world’s largest pair of chandeliers

The 19th-century palace is managed by nearly 400 staff members. Per Sotheby's Realty, spread over close to 30 acres, the Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior is luxury at its finest.

It is home to stunning features, including large, luscious gardens, colourful frescoes painted on the walls, ornate gold carvings, European and a few other paintings documenting the rich lineage of the Gwalior dynasty, vintage furniture, a stunning dining area, and luxurious carpets. Additionally, the palace is said to be the home to the world’s largest pair of chandeliers.

Apart from the private residence, the West and South wings of the palace have been converted into a museum in memory of Maharaja Sir Jiwaji Rao Scindia, the last Maharaja of the Princely State of Gwalior. They enable glimpses of art, culture and Maratha history, and of the lifestyle of the Scindia Dynasty of Gwalior.