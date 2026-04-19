Step inside MP Manoj Tiwari's Delhi home where rooms are named after places in India: 'Kashmir is close to my heart'

From the snow-capped inspiration of Kashmir to the wild terrains of Ranthambore, Manoj Tiwari’s official residence in Delhi isn't just a house; it’s a journey. In an April 17 home tour with filmmaker Farah Khan, the MP revealed that he has named almost every room in his sprawling bungalow after an Indian city or region that holds personal significance. Also read | Step inside Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s peaceful Delhi home Manoj Tiwari's residence in Delhi merges traditional and modern elements, (YouTube/ Farah Khan)

The inside video on Farah Khan's YouTube channel showed that the decor is a unique blend of traditional Indian heritage, modern comfort, and eclectic collections that reflect both his cinematic roots and political stature. Manoj lives here with wife Surbhi Tiwari and their two daughters.

The 'Kashmir room': serenity in yellow Named after Manoj Tiwari's tour of Kashmir, the 'Kashmir room' is designed for high-energy meetings and lively conversations. It is anchored by vibrant yellow sofas and armchairs that pop against cream walls. Flooded with natural light from large windows, the space features sleek built-in shelving units displaying various idols and trophies. The vibe is minimalist but cheerful.

"There is Patna. There is Banaras. But Kashmir is close to my heart," Manoj told Farah, explaining how the CPWD (Central Public Works Department) handed over each space and that tells a story of his travels and career milestones.

The 'Ranthambore suite' has earthy textures This room serves as a hub for brainstorming, named after a strategic retreat Manoj held with colleagues in the famous tiger reserve. One accent wall features a striking botanical leaf-print wallpaper, bringing an outdoor feel inside. The furniture is a mix of plush, deep-seated grey sectional sofas and a high-back beige wingchair, providing a cosy atmosphere. Warm wood-finish laminate floors tie the earthy aesthetic together.