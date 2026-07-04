Step inside Murali Sharma and Ashwini Kalsekar's airy home in Mumbai featuring warm wooden décor and open spaces

Versatile actors Murali Sharma and Ashwini Kalsekar, known for their phenomenal comedy timing and performances in the Golmaal series, gave a house tour of their Mumbai home to Farah Khan and her cook, Dilip on July 3, 2026. The couple’s house is a well-lit, spacious apartment featuring wooden decor and open spaces. Let’s take a closer look at their Mumbai abode.

Murali Sharma and Ashwini Kalsekar gave a house tour to Farah Khan. (sharma_murli/Instagram/Youtube)

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Also read | Step inside Tulsi Kumar’s beautifully designed Delhi home, where glam meets comfort​

Inside Murali Sharma and Ashwini Kalsekar’s house

The house welcomes you with an art gallery that opens into a spacious living room, decked with a few artworks and minimalist decor. The house follows a contemporary luxury minimalist design with warm neutral tones. From ivory and warm white walls to beige flooring, a camel leather upholstered couch to indoor plants, the design of the space is kept cohesive. The open-plan arrangement and cosy seating organised around a central coffee table make the house look massive and well-lit.

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{{^usCountry}} One of the sides of the house features floor-to-ceiling windows that ensure ample lighting in the house, with full-length sheer curtains to soften the room. A large colourful painting serves as the focal point. Its vibrant oranges, blues and greens intentionally break the otherwise neutral palette, adding personality without overwhelming the room. Into the dining room {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the sides of the house features floor-to-ceiling windows that ensure ample lighting in the house, with full-length sheer curtains to soften the room. A large colourful painting serves as the focal point. Its vibrant oranges, blues and greens intentionally break the otherwise neutral palette, adding personality without overwhelming the room. Into the dining room {{/usCountry}}

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The dining room also follows the same minimalist philosophy. Instead of luxury through ornamentation, it emphasizes proportion, symmetry, and light. The table has been styled simply with individual placemats, white plates, drinking glasses, and a few decorative bowls filled with fruit.

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Library and bedroom

Murali Sharma is an avid-reader and is well-reflected through a collection of his books. He owns a separate library with a massive collection of all his favourite books. There is also a cosy space for Ashwini’s makeup setting. The couple kept their bedroom to be minimal as well, with a focus on more subtle colours and utilising the natural lighting. Overall, it appears to be a thoughtfully designed modern residence where comfort and understated luxury are prioritised over excessive decoration.

Who are Murali Sharma and Ashwini Kalsekar?

Murali Sharma and Ashwini Kalsekar are a highly versatile and well-respected actor couple. Murali is known for playing cops, villains, and comedic characters across Bollywood, Tollywood, and other regional cinema. He is widely known for his roles in Main Hoon Na, Golmaal, Singham Returns, and Tees Maar Khan. Ashwini Kalsekar is a prominent actress celebrated for her powerful on-screen portrayals of complex villains in television shows. She is well-known for her comedic role in the Golmaal series.