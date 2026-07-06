Step inside Princess Padmaja Kumari Parmar's stunning Boston home, featuring a massive lawn and contemporary interiors

Princess Padmaja Kumari Parmar is the daughter of the House of Mewar, the former royal house in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Padmaja welcomed Houseworthy inside her Boston home on June 28, 2026,—a century-old house thoughtfully designed to honour the past while embracing modern family life. Let’s take a closer look at her stunning home in a foreign land.

Princess Padmaja Kumari Parmar gave a house tour of her Boston home. (padmajakumariparmar/Instagram/Youtube)

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Inside Padmaja Kumari Parmar’s home

The house is welcomed through a massive door that opens into a staircase hallway, which leads to a contemporary living room. The room features subtle seating space decked with colourful cushions and throws. A well-decorated table and a piano setup in the living room make the space warm and inviting. Padmaja believed in maintaining the culture and heritage, which is well-reflected in the household. The foyer space features a massive artwork and a wedding picture of the princess for a personalised feel. Most of the space in the house is inspired by art rooted in Indian culture.

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Into the dining and bedroom spaces

{{^usCountry}} The dining space of the house is very different from other parts of the house. The blue walls decked with a massive art work on the wall exudes a different vibe. The space features a massive wooden dining table decked with flowers, candles, and some of the most beautiful cutlery. A minimalist approach is considered while designing the bedrooms. From classic queen size beds to a cosy seating space, fire place, and lamps add to the decor of the space. The bedroom also delights with a massive bathroom that looks straight out of a luxury palace. It features a massive bathtub against a shimmering wall. The majority of the bathroom is kept white, bright, and sparkling. Entertainment and lawn area {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The dining space of the house is very different from other parts of the house. The blue walls decked with a massive art work on the wall exudes a different vibe. The space features a massive wooden dining table decked with flowers, candles, and some of the most beautiful cutlery. A minimalist approach is considered while designing the bedrooms. From classic queen size beds to a cosy seating space, fire place, and lamps add to the decor of the space. The bedroom also delights with a massive bathroom that looks straight out of a luxury palace. It features a massive bathtub against a shimmering wall. The majority of the bathroom is kept white, bright, and sparkling. Entertainment and lawn area {{/usCountry}}

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Padmaja Kumari’s house also features a covered outdoor seating area, which opens into a massive garden space. It doubles as an entertainment space for family and friends. Despite a different and new area, it seamlessly flows with the other spaces of the house. A cosy fireplace is also added to make the space warm and inviting.

Who is Padmaja Kumari Parmar?

Princess Padmaja Kumari Parmar is the daughter of the House of Mewar, the former royal house in Udaipur, Rajasthan. She traces her family's lineage back 1,500 years to the House of Mewar, one of the world's oldest living royal dynasties, while dedicating her work to preserving its cultural legacy.