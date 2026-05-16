Step inside Rajeev Khandelwal’s stunning triplex Mumbai home with earthy interiors and cosy corners

Rajeev Khandelwal, an Indian film actor and television host, gave a house tour of his Mumbai triplex apartment to Brut India. From wooden accents to sunlit space, Rajeev’s home is a perfect mix of luxury, comfort, and understated elegance. Let’s take a closer look at the actor’s beautiful home in Mumbai.

Rajeev Khandelwal gave a house tour to Brut India.(simplyrajeev/Instagram/Youtube)

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Inside Rajeev Khandelwal’s home

Decked with earthy and vintage elements, the actor’s home is not just any other modern apartment but a true sanctuary that ensures peace in today’s fast-paced life. Rather than an open living space, Rajeev’s home first features a dining-cum-sit-out area, enhanced by natural sunlight and with minimal decor.

The wall is adorned with beautiful black-and-white family portraits, while the wooden dining setup exudes a vintage feel. However, what draws attention is the fancy kitchen setup, which delights with its wooden decor and an island sink area.

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{{^usCountry}} On the second floor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the second floor {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In the video, the actor also takes viewers through a stair gallery, decked with portraits, that leads to a second floor, which offers private space, including bedrooms. The bedroom's decor radiates a perfect vintage vibe, with an old-style bed, a reclining chair, and antique decor pieces. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the video, the actor also takes viewers through a stair gallery, decked with portraits, that leads to a second floor, which offers private space, including bedrooms. The bedroom's decor radiates a perfect vintage vibe, with an old-style bed, a reclining chair, and antique decor pieces. {{/usCountry}}

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In fact, the style of the windows also gives a vibe of old homes of the 90s. Rajeev’s work-cum-personal library space features a wide range of books and vintage decor that take us back in time.

Into the living room

The house further descends on the last floor or ground floor that features a living room cum lounge area. All decked in beautiful colours and vintage decor, the lounge space draws attention with a stunning and cosy bar area. From a grand piano setup to minimal decor, the living space is something that feels otherworldly.

Who is Rajeev Khandelwal?

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Rajeev Khandelwal is a popular Indian film and television actor, singer, and host. He started his career with direction and then later moved to acting. From his debut serial Kahiin To Hoga, the actor started to gain recognition. After this, he acted in many television shows, which include Time Bomb 9/11 (2005), Sun Leyna (2006), Left Right Left (2007), and Reporters (2015).

Apart from television shows, the actor also did Hindi movies, including Shaitan (2011), Soundtrack (2011), Table No.21 (2013), Samrat and Co (2015), among others. Khandelwal also hosted reality shows, including Deal Ya No Deal, Sacch Ka Saamna, Super Cars and My Endeavour.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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