Rajeev Khandelwal still blames himself over mother’s cancer battle: ‘Kyunki jo symptoms hue the…’

Actor Rajeev Khandelwal recently opened up about one of the most painful chapters of his life, revealing that he still carries guilt over his late mother’s battle with cancer. Rajeev Khandelwal's mother passed away in 2018.

In an emotional confession, the actor admitted that he could not recognise the symptoms in time and continues to blame himself for not understanding the warning signs earlier during her illness.

Rajeev on mother’s cancer battle Rajeev turned emotional while opening up about his late mother’s battle with ovarian cancer on an episode of the reality show Tum Ho Naa. The actor confessed that he still lives with the guilt of not identifying the warning signs of the illness early enough.

Rajeev said, “Main kaafi hadh tak khud ko gunehagaar samajhta hoon, kyunki mummy ko jo symptoms hue thein, tab mein samajh nahi paaya... Yeh show Bharat ke saare mahilaon ko samarpit hai, isliye main aap sab se darkhast karna chahunga agar aap mein kisi ko bhi kabhi back-ache ke samasya ho, aapka agar appetite kam ho jaye, aapke pet mein kuch bloating ho, gas ho aur woh lambe arse tak chale, toh please jaa ke apna test kariye. (I blame myself to a great extent because when my mother started showing those symptoms, I couldn’t understand what was happening at that time. This show is dedicated to all the women of India, and I would like to request all of you that if you ever experience back pain, a loss of appetite, bloating in your stomach, gas, or if these symptoms continue for a long time, then please go and get yourself tested).”

The actor continued, “Ovarian cancer ko control kar sakte hain. Main apni mummy ka nahi kara saka, lekin aapke ird-gird jo mahilaayein hain unke liye zaroor soch sakte hain, samajh sakte hain. (Ovarian cancer can be controlled. I couldn’t do it for my mother, but you can definitely think about and take care of the women around you).”