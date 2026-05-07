Rajeev Khandelwal wants a reboot of his old TV show and it's not Kahiin To Hoga, the actor reveals

Rajeev Khandelwal became a household name over two decades ago with one TV show. His breakthrough show Kahiin To Hoga made him an overnight sensation with his character Sujal becoming the nation’s heartthrob. The actor then went on to do more TV shows and then followed his journey into films and OTT. Recently, he returned to television as a host on the game show Tum Ho Naa. While he is enjoying this stint, he reveals to us that he wants a reboot of one of his old TV shows and it’s not Kahiin To Hoga.

After the daily soap’s success, Rajeev Khandelwal followed it with another interesting show, Left Right Left (LRL), that became a cult classic over the years. In 2026, Left Right Left completes 20 years and the actor remembers it quite fondly. “When I look back, I only have a smile on my face. It just excited me as it was something different. After Kahiin To Hoga, daily soaps were being offered to me in abundance. I could have made tons and tons of money. But I wanted to test myself and also give the audience something different. I did not want to be a part of the herd mentality and wanted someone who was willing to experiment,” he shares.

Recalling the impact that the show has had, the actor says, “Till date, there are so many uniformed women who come up to me and say they joined the forces as they were inspired from Rajveer Singh Shekhawat. That is an impact you don't think of at the moment you are making the show.”

Now that the show has completed 20 years, Rajeev expresses his wish for it to get a reboot: “It should get a reboot as it was left incomplete. I have never said this about the show because people always ask about Kahiin To Hoga or my films like Aamir, but all those stories ended so they shouldn’t get a reboot or a remake. But in LRL, I go missing at the end because I was not willing to make it into a daily soap. I said it had to get over and not be stretched. My makers and the channel were not happy with my decision, but the show became a cult classic because of that. But if there has to be a reboot of a show of mine, it has to be Left Right Left.”