Bigg Boss Tamil 9 and Kannada 12 finales: Date, timing, finalists, prize money and other details of the reality shows
Bigg Boss Tamil 9 and Kannada 12 finales: Know all the details of the Vijay Sethupathi and Kichcha Sudeep-hosted reality shows.
Bigg Boss Tamil 9 and Kannada 12 finales: Season 9 of Bigg Boss Tamil and Season 12 of Bigg Boss Kannada are coming to an end after nearly 15 weeks of packed drama, controversies and tough competition. The reality shows hosted by Vijay Sethupathi and Kichcha Sudeep were kicked off last year. Know when and where to watch finales of both shows, apart from details of finalists, prize money and more.
Bigg Boss Tamil 9 finale hosted by Vijay Sethupathi
The much-awaited Bigg Boss Tamil 9 finale, hosted by Sethupathi, will air on Sunday evening, December 18, from 6 PM. It can be watched live on Star Vijay and Jio Hotstar. Breaking from the usual tradition of the top five from twenty contestants, BB Tamil only has four finalists this year after a controversial season. It remains to be seen who among Sabarinathan, Aurora Sinclair, Divya Ganesan and Vikkals Vikram will lift the trophy.
This marks the first time two contestants, Kamrudin and Parvathy, were issued red cards and eliminated from the show in the same episode. Last week, Gana Vinoth, who was considered a potential winner, accepted an ₹18 lakh prize in a shocking move and left the house. The winner will receive a cash prize of ₹50 lakh. It remains to be seen if any last-minute twists involving the cash prize will be introduced today.
Bigg Boss Kannada 12 finale hosted by Kichcha Sudeep
The Bigg Boss Kannada 12 finale, hosted by Sudeep, will also air on Sunday evening, December 18, from 6 PM. It can be watched live on Colors Kannada and Jio Hotstar. Unlike the Tamil version, the Kannada show has the top six contestants heading into the finale this year. One among Ashwini Gowda, Gilli Nata, Rakshitha Shetty, Dhanush Gowda, Mutant Raghu and Kavya Shaiva will lift the trophy and take home a ₹50 lakh cash prize.
Ahead of the finale airing. Sudeep took to his social media to mark the end of Season 12. He wrote, “This remarkable season, an extraordinary voyage of growth and spectacle, has borne witness to BigBoss’s growth with every passing season. My profound gratitude to every devoted viewer for unwavering support, heartfelt congratulations to all the contestants, and to the winner of the season.” He also teased about hosting BBK 13 in the post.
