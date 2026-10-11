Step inside restored 1949 heritage home in Lucknow, where slow living takes centre stage

“Even before moving here, we would visit this house and my nani’s home in Allahabad almost every year when we came to India,” Geetika reflects. “I have a lot of fond memories attached to this house, and I feel a sense of warmth and comfort every time I visit. It’s also where my love for heritage feels strongest.”

Although Mumbai is now Geetika’s primary base, Lucknow continues to hold a special place in her life. She previously lived in the heritage residence full-time for nearly six years, but her connection with the house goes back to childhood. Family visits to Lucknow and her maternal grandmother’s home in Allahabad helped build a lasting emotional bond with the region.

Built in 1949, the house was lovingly restored by her parents nearly 11 years ago. With its expansive lawns, shaded verandahs, antique accents and nature-inspired interiors, the heritage property reflects a style of living rooted in comfort, family memories and a deep appreciation for the past.

Luxury is not always about contemporary architecture or modern interiors. Sometimes, it lies in the comfort of an old family home, the warmth of familiar spaces and the simple pleasure of slowing down. In an Instagram video titled “slow living in my 1949 home in Lucknow,” digital creator Geetika Chakravarti takes her followers inside her family’s ancestral residence, offering a glimpse of its vintage architecture, nostalgic corners and unhurried everyday moments. (Also read: Step inside Bigg Boss 20 contestant Amrapali Dubey’s simple new Mumbai home with white interiors, sea-facing balcony and a peaceful mandir )

Vintage architecture meets everyday comfort The Instagram video offers a tour of the house through the small rituals that make it feel lived-in rather than staged. One of the first details that catches the eye is a hand-painted botanical mural behind the bed, with leafy motifs and tropical palms bringing an element of nature into the bedroom.

The home’s verandah is another highlight. Featuring traditional jali-style cutouts and woven bamboo blinds, commonly known as chiks, the shaded space overlooks the gardens and serves as a favourite spot to eat, relax and spend time with her dog. Its old-world character captures the appeal of homes designed to make the most of natural light, fresh air and the outdoors.

The surrounding lawns offer another way to enjoy the property. In a playful moment from the reel, Geetika tries mowing the grass with a traditional hand mower, jokingly captioning the activity, “tried to mow the lawn as my workout lol”. The moment adds a light-hearted touch to her portrayal of life away from the pace of the city.

Dark wood, botanical prints and timeless details The interiors celebrate the character of mid-century Indian homes, with dark wooden staircases, gallery walls displaying botanical prints, brass antiques and terrazzo flooring adding texture and personality to the spaces. Rather than relying on an entirely contemporary aesthetic, the home allows its architectural details and vintage elements to remain central to its identity.

The combination of natural materials, garden views and traditional design features gives the property a sense of continuity with its past. The restoration also demonstrates how older homes can retain their distinctive character while continuing to serve the needs of modern life.