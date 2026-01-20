Step inside Saif Ali Khan's ‘peaceful, luxurious, private’ Qatar home featuring a spacious balcony with sunset views

In the Instagram clip, Saif opened the doors to his minimalist yet luxurious residence in Doha and explained why he chose Qatar as his new home. “It's peaceful. It's luxurious, and it's very private,” he said. As for how the residence reminds him of his home back in India, the actor confessed, “It's secluded, and it's a wonderful place to come and think and unwind and to get away from a hectic life.”

If there is a home away from home for Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan and his family, it is in Doha. The actor recently added another grand property – apart from the historic Pataudi Palace and a stylish apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra – a luxurious home at The Residences at The St Regis Marsa Arabia Island, located in The Pearl, a prestigious waterfront area in Doha, Qatar.

The spacious 2-bedroom home follows a dark wood and cream colour scheme throughout, adorned with stunning art pieces, carpeted bedroom flooring, high ceilings accentuated with surface lighting, linen curtains layered with blinds, elegant wainscoting, luxurious marble flooring, and a large walk-in closet.

The living room also features some styling elements, such as a modern wooden cabinet as the centrepiece, a glass centre table, a dining area, printed vintage-style couches, and a luxurious carpet that decorates the space.

Saif Ali Khan's favourite spot As one enters the home, they are greeted by the scenic, spacious balcony. Emphasising the high standard of local hospitality at St Regis, Saif also revealed his favourite spot inside his Qatar home: “It has to be this balcony. That's where the sun sets. And every night the lights come on in the marina, and it's a lovely place to sit,” he confessed.

The spacious balcony, adorned with sparse yet elegant patio furniture and sconce lighting, offers a breathtaking view of the marina, palm trees, and the Doha skyline.

