Step inside Samarth Jurel’s Mumbai abode, complete with lucky horses, scenic views and a chic entertainment corner
Here’s a sneak peek into Laughter Chef contestant Samarth Jurel’s new home in Mumbai, featuring breathtaking views and meaningful décor touches.
Samarth Jurel, a model, actor, and television personality known for his roles in daily soaps like Udaariyaan and Maitree, has a home tour with Farah Khan and her cook, Dilip. Recently bought in Mumbai, the actor’s home blends breathtaking views, lucky horses and modern luxury. Let’s take a closer look at his beautiful abode.
Also read | Step inside Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh’s stylish sanctuary in Mumbai
Inside Samarth Jurel’s home
Samarth’s home welcomes with a massive designer door that opens into a large living and dining space. The living room was a blend of luxurious amenities and meaningful decor that added personality to the space. The actor kept a blend of golden, white, beige, and grey in his house for that luxurious feel. With a large television unit and accent chairs, the living room is absolutely perfect to host gatherings.
The living room opens into a beautiful balcony space that delights with a cosy coffee corner, pool table, and setup for a party. The golden walls of the living room go perfectly with the white couch and chic coffee tables. Warm cove lighting and designer chandeliers add glamour to the space.
Into the studio{{/usCountry}}
Into the studio{{/usCountry}}
Samarth also owns a personal studio and gym that delights with a signature wall with all his favourite songs and personalised decor. The gym room also opens into a large balcony space where all his gear and equipment are kept. The aesthetic of this room is kept simple with just a sofa-cum-bed setup and elegant decor.
Into the bedroom{{/usCountry}}
Samarth also owns a personal studio and gym that delights with a signature wall with all his favourite songs and personalised decor. The gym room also opens into a large balcony space where all his gear and equipment are kept. The aesthetic of this room is kept simple with just a sofa-cum-bed setup and elegant decor.
Into the bedroom{{/usCountry}}
Samarth’s bedroom space features a completely different setup with a large king size bed, golden wall, and an accent wall with all his favourite movies. The bedroom opens into a balcony space as well that features a cosy swing.
Into the kitchen
With a door dedicated to the legendary Michael Jackson, the living room further opens into a kitchen space that was decked up with all modern appliances and parallel kitchen counters.
Who is Samarth Jurel?
Born in Indore, Samarth Jurel is an Indian television actor and former model from Indore. He is best known for his roles in serials like Udaariyaan and Maitree. He rose to fame as a contestant on reality shows Bigg Boss 17 and Splitsvilla. Currently, he appears on Laughter Chefs as a contestant. He also has brief appearances in popular shows like Anupamaa and Naagin. Samarth was initially interested in cricket and wanted to build a career in the same. But later on, he moved to the television industry.