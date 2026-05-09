Step inside Samarth Jurel’s Mumbai abode, complete with lucky horses, scenic views and a chic entertainment corner

Samarth Jurel, a model, actor, and television personality known for his roles in daily soaps like Udaariyaan and Maitree, has a home tour with Farah Khan and her cook, Dilip. Recently bought in Mumbai, the actor’s home blends breathtaking views, lucky horses and modern luxury. Let’s take a closer look at his beautiful abode.

Samarth Jurel gave a house tour to Farah Khan.(samarthjurel/Instagram/Youtube)

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Inside Samarth Jurel’s home

Samarth’s home welcomes with a massive designer door that opens into a large living and dining space. The living room was a blend of luxurious amenities and meaningful decor that added personality to the space. The actor kept a blend of golden, white, beige, and grey in his house for that luxurious feel. With a large television unit and accent chairs, the living room is absolutely perfect to host gatherings.

The living room opens into a beautiful balcony space that delights with a cosy coffee corner, pool table, and setup for a party. The golden walls of the living room go perfectly with the white couch and chic coffee tables. Warm cove lighting and designer chandeliers add glamour to the space.

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{{^usCountry}} Into the studio {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Into the studio {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Samarth also owns a personal studio and gym that delights with a signature wall with all his favourite songs and personalised decor. The gym room also opens into a large balcony space where all his gear and equipment are kept. The aesthetic of this room is kept simple with just a sofa-cum-bed setup and elegant decor. Into the bedroom {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Samarth also owns a personal studio and gym that delights with a signature wall with all his favourite songs and personalised decor. The gym room also opens into a large balcony space where all his gear and equipment are kept. The aesthetic of this room is kept simple with just a sofa-cum-bed setup and elegant decor. Into the bedroom {{/usCountry}}

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Samarth’s bedroom space features a completely different setup with a large king size bed, golden wall, and an accent wall with all his favourite movies. The bedroom opens into a balcony space as well that features a cosy swing.

Into the kitchen

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With a door dedicated to the legendary Michael Jackson, the living room further opens into a kitchen space that was decked up with all modern appliances and parallel kitchen counters.

Who is Samarth Jurel?

Born in Indore, Samarth Jurel is an Indian television actor and former model from Indore. He is best known for his roles in serials like Udaariyaan and Maitree. He rose to fame as a contestant on reality shows Bigg Boss 17 and Splitsvilla. Currently, he appears on Laughter Chefs as a contestant. He also has brief appearances in popular shows like Anupamaa and Naagin. Samarth was initially interested in cricket and wanted to build a career in the same. But later on, he moved to the television industry.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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