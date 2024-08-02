 Samarth Jurel set to make his OTT debut in action-thriller Changez; details out - Hindustan Times
Samarth Jurel set to make his OTT debut in action-thriller Changez; details out

ByNavya Kharbanda
Aug 02, 2024 10:55 AM IST

Samarth Jurel's OTT debut, directed by Jajvinder Sodhi, is an action-thriller which has “Mirzapur vibes”. Read on to know more.

Actor Samarth Jurel, known for his roles in TV shows like Maitree and Udaariyaan, is preparing for his OTT debut with an upcoming web series. We have exclusively learnt that the project, which is currently in production, is titled Changez. It is set to premiere on a major OTT platform, according to an insider.

Samarth Jurel to make his OTT debut
Samarth Jurel to make his OTT debut

The shoot for Changez has already begun, with the team recently wrapping up their schedule in Chandigarh. "The team has wrapped up the Chandigarh shooting schedule. The rest of the shoot will continue in Film City, Mumbai," reveals a source close to the production.

While the main cast members remain undisclosed, details about the other key characters have emerged.“Samarth is portraying a Rajasthani character who plays a crucial role in advancing the story. The show also stars Chittaranjan Tripathy, Yashpal Sharma, and Ujjwal Chopra in pivotal roles,” the insider tells us.

The series is targeting a release this year. "The makers are trying to wrap up the shoot as soon as possible so that it can be released on OTT between December-January. It is being directed by Jajvinder Sodhi and is an action thriller drama which has Mirzapur vibes. Is a complete gangster story,” the source ends.

Samarth Jurel set to make his OTT debut in action-thriller Changez; details out
