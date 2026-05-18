Step inside singer couple Mithoon and Palak Muchhal’s contemporary home with a luxe walk-in closet and elegant interiors

Music director Mithoon and singer Palak Muchhal, known for their phenomenal music, gave a house tour to Farah Khan and her cook Dilip. From muted interiors to a dreamy walk-in closet, their house feels like a beautiful sanctuary amidst the fast-paced Mumbai life, as soothing as their music. Let’s take a closer look at the couple’s beautiful den.

Mithoon and Palak gave a tour of their house to Farah Khan.(palakmuchhal3/Instagram/Youtube)

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Inside Mithoon and Palak Muchhal’s house

The house welcomes through a beautifully decorated door that opens up into a stunning living room through a foyer space. The space leans into a modern luxury aesthetic with warm tones, layered lighting, and sleek finishes. One of the biggest highlights is the false ceiling design. The layered rectangular ceiling panels framed in dark wood detailing add depth and symmetry to the room. Recessed spotlights paired with concealed cove lighting give the space a soft ambient glow. At the centre hangs a dramatic crystal chandelier with gold detailing, instantly elevating the room and becoming the focal point. The vertical wall lights on either side of the sofa further add a luxe, modern touch.

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{{^usCountry}} The seating arrangement is thoughtfully coordinated with one sofa in soft ivory upholstery, another in deep chocolate brown leather/faux leather with neutral-toned accent cushions with geometric patterns. The nested circular coffee tables with metallic gold trims, glass tops, and wood-textured bases. The dining setup is also kept subtle with warm lighting and wall art adding to the decor. Into the bedroom and walk-in closet {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The seating arrangement is thoughtfully coordinated with one sofa in soft ivory upholstery, another in deep chocolate brown leather/faux leather with neutral-toned accent cushions with geometric patterns. The nested circular coffee tables with metallic gold trims, glass tops, and wood-textured bases. The dining setup is also kept subtle with warm lighting and wall art adding to the decor. Into the bedroom and walk-in closet {{/usCountry}}

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The bedroom decor also matches the muted theme of the house and is kept extremely simple without any TV unit or other systems. However, the warm and layered lighting kept the room looking inviting and cosy. Like every girl’s dream, Palak owns a luxury walk-in closet that features all her bags, clothes, makeup, accessories, and footwear. It looks like walking into a luxury showroom.

Into the kitchen and balcony

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Palak’s kitchen is all kept simple while ensuring the aesthetics of the house. The inclusion of gold, metallic, and beige makes the space look luxurious and clean. The living room opens into a personalised balcony space, all decked with beautiful flowering plants and wall art. There’s also a cosy coffee table setup.

Who are Palak Muchhal and Mithoon?

Palak Muchhal is a popular Indian playback singer and song lyricist, while Mithoon is an Indian music director and composer. The duo tied the knot in November 2022, after decades of their professional collaboration.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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