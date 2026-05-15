Farah Khan tells husband Shirish Kunder, ‘bedroom se niklo’ after seeing Palak Muchhal's luxurious walk-in closet

Palak and Mithoon’s home featured a minimal yet sophisticated aesthetic, with chocolate-brown furniture paired with white walls that gave the living room a calm and cosy feel. A large chandelier at the centre added warmth and brightness to the space. The room also featured a stylish bar trolley, framed photographs of the couple placed across different corners, and a large television mounted on the wall.

Bollywood choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan recently visited music composer Mithoon and singer Palak Muchhal ’s home for her cooking vlog. During the episode, the couple gave Farah a quick tour of their beautifully designed house. While Farah was impressed by the elegant interiors, it was Palak’s lavish walk-in wardrobe that completely stole her attention and even prompted a playful message for her husband, Shirish Kunder.

The couple revealed that they have been living in the house for over three years and had moved there soon after their wedding. They then took Farah on a quick tour of the rest of the home. Their bedroom featured wooden flooring and cream-coloured walls, but notably had no television.

Palak later showed Farah her spacious walk-in wardrobe, which looked no less than a luxury showroom. The room was filled with designer bags, clothes and shoes, and also featured a vanity mirror with bright studio-style lights for getting ready.

As soon as Farah entered the wardrobe, she could not stop reacting to it. She quipped, “You know this is something I want so badly, I don't have it in my house. Oh my god, Palak. I have come to Harrods store in London. Outstanding. This is what I want in my house.” Palak then revealed, “This room he designed specially according to my needs, for my bags, clothes and shoes.”

Farah also recalled how, in Sex and the City, a husband designs a closet for his wife. However, Mithoon clarified that he had not taken inspiration from the show and said it was simply a gift for Palak.

Impressed by the gesture, Farah jokingly had a message for her husband, Shirish Kunder. She said, “This is the nicest thing you can do for your wife. Shirish, are you listening? Bedroom se niklo taaki main usko half karke yeh bana sakun (get out of the bedroom so that I can take half of it and transform it into this). My daughters would have loved it over here."