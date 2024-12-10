Take festive decor inspo from Rhea Kapoor's Christmas-themed party: Pics

Rhea Kapoor transformed her home into Christmas cheer, channelling a festive warmth with the decor to create a homely ambience. From lighting to festive accents like ornaments and Santa hats, the space ticked off every box on the essential Christmas decor checklist. Take inspiration from her home and cosy up your Christmas decor game. Rhea Kapoor embraced 'red and white' for her Christmas decor. (Instagram)

Colours

You can never get enough of red and white on Christmas. No other colour combination spells festive energy quite like red and white. In Rhea Kapoor’s decor, the red and white combination was prominent, becoming a strong visual personality of the decor. She decorated the space well with red taper candles by the window and on the dining table, with red and white checkered tablecloths. The artificial flowers in vases atop the table also featured a rich crimson shade. The Christmas tree had the classic red baubles. Red and white, as Rhea Kapoor did, really needs to take centre stage for your space to feel ‘Christmas-y.’

Warm lighting

Christmas gatherings are relaxed and laidback, ruminating on the bygone year and optimistic about the approaching year. The lighting has a key role in creating a calm ambience. Warm, golden-hued lights seamlessly create a cosy and inviting atmosphere. From fairy lights to candles, Rhea Kapoor amped up her home for a snug and comfy glow.

Christmas decor items

Santa and the reindeer are iconic symbols of Christmas. Including Santa hats, like how Rhea Kapoor had an entire table dedicated to personalized Santa hats for her guests, truly celebrates the spirit of Christmas. Other equally adorable decor items included socks with Rudolph, the red-nosed reindeer prints. Lastly, no Christmas tree is complete without the classic candy cane ornament.

