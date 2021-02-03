IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / The first Indo-Polish film, to boost tourism, reinforce culture connection
Indian audiences will be able to appreciate the hitherto unseen beauty of Zywiecczyzna region, Bielsko-Biala, Szczyrk and Zwardon since the film 'No Means No' has been extensively shot in Poland.(ANI)
Indian audiences will be able to appreciate the hitherto unseen beauty of Zywiecczyzna region, Bielsko-Biala, Szczyrk and Zwardon since the film 'No Means No' has been extensively shot in Poland.(ANI)
art culture

The first Indo-Polish film, to boost tourism, reinforce culture connection

The first Indo-Polish film 'No Means No' is a teenage love story directed by Vikash Verma and has been majorly shot in the exotic locales of Poland. 'No Means No' will seek to boost tourism and reinforce culture connection between India and Poland.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Mumbai (maharashtra) [india]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:31 PM IST

The first Indo-Polish film 'No Means No' ('Nie means Nie' in Polish) is a teenage love story directed by Vikash Verma (produced by G7 Films Poland) and has been majorly shot in the exotic locales of Poland. The film follows in the wake of superstar Salman Khan's whose superhit film 'Kick' was shot in Warsaw & Aamir Khan-whose 'Fanaa' was shot in Zakopane, which in winter resembles Kashmir's scenic beauty. 'No Means No' will seek to boost tourism and reinforce culture connection between India and Poland.

Indian audiences will be able to appreciate the hitherto unseen beauty of Zywiecczyzna region, Bielsko-Biala, Szczyrk and Zwardon since the film 'No Means No' has been extensively shot in Poland. Poland (India's gateway to Central Europe) is expecting that the film will give a boost to tourism after the lull in 2020 due to Covid-19 and thousands of Indians will visit Poland's snow-clad beauty where the film's stunning skiing sequences were shot.

Bielsko Biala, also affectionately known as Little Vienna, is a stunning little town tucked away in southern Poland. Hidden from the rest of the world for a better part of the last century, this quaint little scenic abode would finally get the fame it deserves after acclaimed Indian filmmaker Vikash Verma decided to base a large amount of his next epic 'No Means No' here.

The city of Bielsko Biala, with its contrasting images of both Victorian architecture and amazing natural beauty, turned out to be the perfect spot for Vikash Verma to complete his romantic-action epic. As soon as he became apprised of the city's historical influence as well as its incomparable natural beauty, Verma knew that this city would be perfect for him to bring his vision full circle.

A vision of grandeur and depth that he had for his motion picture would be complemented perfectly by this stunning city. It is in this stunning location that Vikash Verma chose to shoot a major portion of his big-budget action-adventure - the first Indo-Polish co-production, which features mind-blowing action sequences in a variety of environments.

'No Means No' is a rare film to be shot simultaneously in three languages: English, Hindi and Polish. Several Indian and international superstars such as Sanjay Dutt, Shah Rukh Khan and Steven Seagal have congratulated Vikash Verma on this project.

Incidentally, Amitabh Bachchan visited the city of Wroclaw in Poland before the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, where the City Council of the City of Wroclaw named a Square after his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

Well, 'No Means No' will release in 2021 just like James Bond's much-awaited film 'No Time to Die' and an interesting connection between the two is that the titles of both films start with 'No' and British intelligence agent James Bond visited Poland nearly 50 years ago.

The movie 'No Means No' revolves around the story of an Indian man (played by debutant Dhruv Verma) who visits Poland to participate in a ski championship and falls in love with a Polish girl. Debutant action hero Dhruv Verma was trained in action sequences by Sanjay Dutt and Hollywood action star Steven Seagal. He has been groomed by Preity Zinta who's given a classic James Bond look.

"I am convinced that the film 'No Means No' will pave the way for several such collaborative projects in the future, which will be a marvellous way to promote Poland's beautiful scenic locales. I am really thankful for pleasant and successful cooperation within the framework undertaken by such initiatives and projects. I wish Vikash Verma further professional successes and good luck in the realization of his good intentions and hope for more joint efforts and initiatives in the future," said Malgorzata Pepek (Hon. Member of Polish Parliament and Chairperson of the Polish & Indian Parliamentary Groups).

Professor Piotr Glinski, Deputy Prime Minister of Poland also in-charge of the Culture Ministry, and Damian Iryzk, Consul General of Poland in Mumbai, have played a supportive role in the making of the film.

"I want to congratulate Vikash Vermaji and his entire team of G7 Films Poland for this pathbreaking and pioneering initiative of the first joint Indo-Polish co-production, 'No Means No'. It is a love story with a message and stunning action but underlines the strong cultural connections including the friendship of India and Poland. I wish you all success for this wonderful, brave and rare creative conceptualization," said Ajay Bisaria, former Indian Ambassador to Poland (now High Commissioner to Canada).

"My upcoming action thriller with love as its central theme, 'No Means No', aims to unite India and Poland through a myriad of relationships and seeks to widen bilateral relations between the two countries and its people. The film is an ode to strong female characters and women's empowerment in terms of everyone having to respect a women's No, which means No," said Vikash Verma, Director.

Produced by G7 Films Poland, the film stars an ensemble of Indian and Polish actors such as: Gulshan Grover, Sharad Kapoor, Deep Raj Rana, Milind Joshi, Kat Kristian, Nazia Hussain (niece of actor Sanjay Dutt), Anna Ador, Jersey Handzlik, and Anna Guzik, Natalia Bak, Slywia Czech and Pawel Czech amongst others.

The music director is Hariharan (the legend known as one of the pioneers for Indian Fusion Music) and the music producers are his sons Akshay and Karan Hariharan (also a singer). Worldwide sensation and beauty Shreya Ghoshal has showcased her singing talent for the movie as well. Others in the music team are RishavNagh and 'Indian Idol' Judge Arvinder Singh.

Dhruv Verma spent months in Poland mastering Krav Maga (Israeli Fighting style developed for the army) and Jyrki SarioDefendo (Defensive Fighting Style developed for the European police) from his guru Bartek Dobrowolski along with a specially tailored course in gun shooting, besides the masterful training he already received from the action legend, Sanjay Dutt in disarming and shooting techniques.

He also mastered the techniques of 17 different Handguns, rifles and shotguns from other Maestros from the Strzelnica Gun Club in BielskoBiala, Poland. He also learnt dancing from the legendary ShiamakDavar.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Indian audiences will be able to appreciate the hitherto unseen beauty of Zywiecczyzna region, Bielsko-Biala, Szczyrk and Zwardon since the film 'No Means No' has been extensively shot in Poland.(ANI)
Indian audiences will be able to appreciate the hitherto unseen beauty of Zywiecczyzna region, Bielsko-Biala, Szczyrk and Zwardon since the film 'No Means No' has been extensively shot in Poland.(ANI)
art culture

The first Indo-Polish film, to boost tourism, reinforce culture connection

ANI, Mumbai (maharashtra) [india]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:31 PM IST
The first Indo-Polish film 'No Means No' is a teenage love story directed by Vikash Verma and has been majorly shot in the exotic locales of Poland. 'No Means No' will seek to boost tourism and reinforce culture connection between India and Poland.
READ FULL STORY
Close
George R R Martin(Wikipedia)
George R R Martin(Wikipedia)
art culture

Winds of Winter to be my best work yet: Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:53 PM IST
American novelist and screenwriter, George R.R. Martin has said that the worldwide lockdown in 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has resulted in his best work to date.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As per Variety, a number of details have begun to emerge about how the show will be run, although as with everything during a pandemic, it's all subject to change.(ANI)
As per Variety, a number of details have begun to emerge about how the show will be run, although as with everything during a pandemic, it's all subject to change.(ANI)
art culture

Here's how this year's Grammy Awards will be celebrated

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:54 PM IST
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has put a halt to almost everything, with many award ceremonies and cultural activities facing the brunt of the health crisis. While everything remains uncertain, several details regarding this year's Grammy Awards have been revealed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The National Institute of Anthropology and History said it also filed a criminal complaint, arguing it is illegal to export or sell such pieces. (Representational Image) (Wikimedia Commons )
The National Institute of Anthropology and History said it also filed a criminal complaint, arguing it is illegal to export or sell such pieces. (Representational Image) (Wikimedia Commons )
art culture

Mexico protests French auction of pre-Hispanic artifacts

AP, Mexico City
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:57 AM IST
Mexican officials said Tuesday the country has lodged a protest with the French government over a planned auction in Paris of about 30 pre-Hispanic sculptures and other artifacts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
German art museum to return oil painting looted by Nazis to its Jewish heirs(Twitter/skeletelephone)
German art museum to return oil painting looted by Nazis to its Jewish heirs(Twitter/skeletelephone)
art culture

German art museum to return oil painting looted by Nazis to its Jewish heirs

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:13 AM IST
  • Jewish historian Max Fischer owned the oil painting by expressionist artist Erich Heckel but lost possession of it due to Nazi persecution when he immigrated to the United States
READ FULL STORY
Close
Blue Man Group ending its 14-year run at Universal Orlando(Instagram/ bluemangroup)
Blue Man Group ending its 14-year run at Universal Orlando(Instagram/ bluemangroup)
art culture

Blue Man Group ends 14-year run at Universal Orlando

AP, Orlando
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:23 AM IST
  • After performing 6,000 shows in a span of 14 years, the Blue Man Group announced their departure at the Universal Orlando on Monday. The group has not performed there since last March due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A funky aesthetic of outlandish colours and designs made Kawaii Monster Café in the capital's youth culture hotspot of Harajuku a hit. (Reuters)
A funky aesthetic of outlandish colours and designs made Kawaii Monster Café in the capital's youth culture hotspot of Harajuku a hit. (Reuters)
art culture

Psychedelic hues of Tokyo's 'kawaii' café doused by pandemic

Reuters, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:21 PM IST
An iconic café and show venue that symbolises Japan's "kawaii" pop culture, and is beloved by tourists and celebrities, has shut its doors in Tokyo, the capital, after business dried up following the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pattachitra style of painting is one of the oldest and most popular art forms of Odisha. (Representational Image)(Wikimedia Commons)
Pattachitra style of painting is one of the oldest and most popular art forms of Odisha. (Representational Image)(Wikimedia Commons)
art culture

PM praises Odisha 'pattachitra' artist in Mann Ki Baat

PTI, Rourkela (odisha)
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:01 AM IST
Her talent as a 'pattachitra' painter came to the fore during the pandemic, and Bhagyashree Sahu of Odisha's Rourkela got a "prized moment" of her life on Sunday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned her name in his Mann ki Baat radio programme.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Spread over an area of three acres, the Arboretum houses more than 200 species.(Unsplash)
Spread over an area of three acres, the Arboretum houses more than 200 species.(Unsplash)
art culture

Arboretum inaugurated in Nainital, showcases diversity of Shivalik Hills

ANI, Nainital (uttarakhand) [india]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:54 AM IST
The 'Shivalik Arboretum', showcasing floral diversity of the Shivalik Hills was inaugurated on Sunday at Jeolikote in Nainital by renowned environmentalist Ajay Rawat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The valuable and very rare concrete relief by Christoforos Savva, Cyprus’ most avant-garde artist of the 1960s. (AP)
The valuable and very rare concrete relief by Christoforos Savva, Cyprus’ most avant-garde artist of the 1960s. (AP)
art culture

Wrangle over valuable art uncovered in Cypriot ghost town

AP, Nicosia, Cyprus
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:14 PM IST
The abstract figures of naked women gyrating to the rhythms of a five-piece band had shocked many people almost 60 years ago as they eyed the artwork for the first time on the walls of a popular restaurant-nightclub in Cyprus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amid Covid-19, Swedish film festival to screen on remote island only for one(Twitter/pourmecoffee)
Amid Covid-19, Swedish film festival to screen on remote island only for one(Twitter/pourmecoffee)
art culture

Amid Covid-19, Swedish film festival to screen on remote island only for one

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 05:52 PM IST
From 12,000 applicants, only one person has been selected as the audience for the Swedish film festival which will screen on an isolated island amid Covid-19
READ FULL STORY
Close
The exhibition at Kala Kendra here features over 250 cartoons with powerful messages on road safety created by 150 artists.(ANI)
The exhibition at Kala Kendra here features over 250 cartoons with powerful messages on road safety created by 150 artists.(ANI)
art culture

Cartoonists from 39 countries exhibit works themed on road safety in Jammu

ANI, Jammu (jammu And Kashmir) [india]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 09:35 AM IST
Cartoonists from as many as 39 countries are showcasing their work at an exhibition themed on road safety, organised by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations in Jammu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Holocaust survivor Leah Nebenzahl poses for a photograph during her interview with Reuters in Jerusalem.(REUTERS)
Holocaust survivor Leah Nebenzahl poses for a photograph during her interview with Reuters in Jerusalem.(REUTERS)
art culture

My Lost Childhood: For one survivor, Holocaust memories live on in faded photos

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:08 PM IST
The stories and photos of Jewish youngsters, some of them orphans who were placed in seven children's homes for survivors in Europe after the war, are part of a new online exhibition - "My Lost Childhood" - by Israel's Yad Vashem Holocaust museum.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sandro Botticelli’s Young Man Holding a Roundel, which sold for $92 million at Sotheby’s.(Sotheby's)
Sandro Botticelli’s Young Man Holding a Roundel, which sold for $92 million at Sotheby’s.(Sotheby's)
art culture

Rare Botticelli portrait 'Young Man Holding a Roundel' sells for $92.2 million

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:26 PM IST
The Renaissance artist's "Young Man Holding a Roundel" is one of only around a dozen of his portraits known to survive today. Sandro Botticelli's large-scale "Birth of Venus" and "Primavera" paintings are displayed in Florence's Uffizi Gallery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this April 9, 2012, file photo, a workman maneuvers near a giant blue termite perched atop the headquarters of a company then known as New England Pest Control, now known as Big Blue Bug Solutions, in Providence, R.I. George Cardono, who created the iconic bug in 1979 and who started advertising agencies in Providence and New York, died Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. He was 88.(AP)
In this April 9, 2012, file photo, a workman maneuvers near a giant blue termite perched atop the headquarters of a company then known as New England Pest Control, now known as Big Blue Bug Solutions, in Providence, R.I. George Cardono, who created the iconic bug in 1979 and who started advertising agencies in Providence and New York, died Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. He was 88.(AP)
art culture

George Cardono, creator of RI's beloved Big Blue Bug landmark dies at 88

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:21 PM IST
According to his obituary, George Cardono died Tuesday at the age of 88, the Providence Journal reported.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP