These 5 simple and engaging books are packed with lessons that could change your habits, mindset and outlook

Books have a special way of entering our lives gently and leaving lasting impressions. You don’t need to read a complicated self-help book or a lengthy philosophical novel to transform your perspective. Sometimes, a simple story can offer more wisdom than expected. Through humour, emotion, philosophy, or relatable experiences, some books quietly change the way we see the world and ourselves. Here are five easy-to-read books that may genuinely change the way you live your life.

5 easy to read books that can change your mindset.(Unsplash)

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1. The Alchemist

Written by Paulo Coelho, The Alchemist is a simple, fable-like story about a young shepherd named Santiago, who sets out to discover his “Personal Legend.” At its core, the novel explores the importance of following your dreams, listening to your heart, and recognising the signs life places before you. Through a straightforward narrative, it delivers powerful lessons about purpose, courage, and faith.

The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho. (Amazon)

2. Acts of God

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{{^usCountry}} Written by Kanan Gill, Acts of God blends absurd humour, science fiction, satire, and existential philosophy to create a truly original reading experience. The story follows private investigator P. Manjunath as he investigates mysterious “reality glitches” occurring around the world. What he doesn’t realise is that he exists within simulated realities created by scientist Dr Krishna. While the book is packed with humour and outrageous situations, it also pushes readers to question their understanding of reality, existence, and human perception. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Written by Kanan Gill, Acts of God blends absurd humour, science fiction, satire, and existential philosophy to create a truly original reading experience. The story follows private investigator P. Manjunath as he investigates mysterious “reality glitches” occurring around the world. What he doesn’t realise is that he exists within simulated realities created by scientist Dr Krishna. While the book is packed with humour and outrageous situations, it also pushes readers to question their understanding of reality, existence, and human perception. {{/usCountry}}

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Acts of God by Kanan Gill (goodreads)

{{^usCountry}} 3. The God of Small Things {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. The God of Small Things {{/usCountry}}

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Written by Arundhati Roy, this Booker Prize-winning novel explores themes of love, grief, hope, madness, and joy. Roy breaks conventional storytelling structures and creates a unique literary style filled with poetic, emotional, and unforgettable language. Through deeply personal experiences and emotional pain, the novel highlights the importance of the so-called “small things” in life — relationships, memories, and emotions that quietly shape who we are.

4. The Brothers Karamazov

Written by Fyodor Dostoevsky, The Brothers Karamazov explores the complexity of human nature through the lives of three very different brothers. Dmitri is passionate and impulsive, Ivan is intellectual and conflicted, and Alyosha is deeply spiritual. Rather than offering direct answers, Dostoevsky allows the characters to debate some of life’s most profound questions. Through its exploration of morality, faith, doubt, and existential conflict, the novel encourages readers to think deeply about what it means to be human.

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The Book of Joy by Manoj Jain. (Amazon)

5. The Book of Joy

Written by Manoj Jain, The Book of Joy feels especially relevant in today’s fast-paced world. It reminds readers to slow down and reconnect with the things that truly matter. Through practical insights and reflections on real-life experiences, the book offers a fresh perspective on happiness, inner peace, and fulfilment. Its simple yet thoughtful ideas encourage readers to become more mindful, build confidence, and express themselves more clearly.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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