These pocket field guides could come in handy on your next trip

Going green: Know Your Weeds is a 15-page pocket guide book by Shruti Tharayil, the founder of Forgotten Greens, an initiative that works on reviving the fast-disappearing traditions of consuming uncultivated greens. The booklet introduces readers to forgotten greens, where to find them and offers some crucial foraging guidelines such as, “Not all edible plants are palatable and not all medicinal plants are edible.” It lists 10 wild edible plants commonly found in neighbourhoods across India.

PREMIUM Know Your Weeds by Shruti Tharayil is a curated list of 10 wild edible plants found growing on the roadside in neighbourhoods across India.