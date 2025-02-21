These pocket field guides could come in handy on your next trip
ByNatasha Rego
Feb 21, 2025 09:49 PM IST
From populous ants to popular butterflies, these field guides will help nature lovers identify several creepers, critters and creatures near and far.
Going green: Know Your Weeds is a 15-page pocket guide book by Shruti Tharayil, the founder of Forgotten Greens, an initiative that works on reviving the fast-disappearing traditions of consuming uncultivated greens. The booklet introduces readers to forgotten greens, where to find them and offers some crucial foraging guidelines such as, “Not all edible plants are palatable and not all medicinal plants are edible.” It lists 10 wild edible plants commonly found in neighbourhoods across India.