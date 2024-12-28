Menu Explore
Things to watch, eat, play, do: Top picks from Vir Sanghvi, Sanjoy Narayan, Rachel Lopez and more

ByTeam HT
Dec 28, 2024 05:04 PM IST

Check out lists of the best movies and series of 2024, best Indian restaurants, events from the world of music, new games and new tech.

Best Indian restaurants: The Vir Sanghvi list

(Images: Adobe Stock; HT Imaging: Monica Gupta)
(Images: Adobe Stock; HT Imaging: Monica Gupta)

https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/art-culture/the-year-in-food-vir-sanghvi-lists-the-world-s-best-indian-restaurants-101735304375306.html

.

Best films and series: Deepanjana Pal

https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/art-culture/the-best-shows-from-2024-10-watches-that-stopped-time-101735300525312.html

.

Best events from the world of music: Sanjoy Narayan

https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/art-culture/2024-wrapped-sanjoy-narayan-s-playlist-of-top-5-music-moments-101735305083717.html

.

Best indie games: K Narayanan

https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/art-culture/indie-games-that-unlocked-new-levels-in-2024-says-k-narayanan-101735305502416.html

.

My year in personal tech: Kashyap Kompella

https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/art-culture/tech-that-listens-talks-back-kashyap-kompella-lists-his-top-finds-of-2024-101735372543163.html

.

Best high-IQ podcasts: Rachel Lopez

https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/art-culture/a-class-apart-rachel-lopez-lists-her-favourite-high-iq-podcasts-of-2024-101735373145118.html

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
