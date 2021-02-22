To 'reclaim a little neurological bandwidth', Jim Carrey halts political comics

American actor and comedian Jim Carrey on Sunday announced that he is taking a pause from posting political cartoons. The 59-year-old star took to Twitter to share a drawing of himself standing in a doorway with his arms outstretched and a caption that read "... in case I don't see ya...," - reminiscent of a catchphrase from 'The Truman Show'.

The actor and artist tweeted a lengthy message explaining the decision. "Hey folks...for the past 4yrs, among other commitments, I put considerable effort into this collection of political protest cartoons. It truly feels as though you and I have crossed an ocean of outrage together...but something tells me it's time to rest my social media gavel and reclaim a little neurological bandwidth," he wrote.

Carrey continued, "If it seemed like I was ignoring my main Twitter followers here and outside the US and Canada in my quest to rid our democracy of 'Orange Julius Caesar' and his Empire of Lies, it was not my intention. I just assumed that a radicalized America is a threat to us all. When a madman grabs the wheel of the bus loaded with innocent passengers and threatens to drive it off a cliff, it tends to steal everyone's focus."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 'Bruce Almighty' star has used his Twitter account regularly over the last several years to post politically-charged cartoons and captions that often referenced the former Trump administration.

"Let's make it happen. Let's send him home. #BidenHarris" tweeted Carrey last October in the lead-up to the presidential election. Donald Trump's cartoon was labelled with the words, "I will defect."

Another tweet in September included a poem from Carrey, who has recently tackled impersonations of President Biden on Saturday Night Live. "This country's a place people want to have pride in, But Trump brought us chaos and started dividin', Now good folks are looking for a hole they can hide in, It was easy decidin' - I'm Ridin' with Biden! See you Oct 3rd on SNL.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, in a tweet from August, Carrey posted a cartoon of Trump with his signature "Make America Great Again" hat, only it read: "Make America die for him."

When Biden was elected President, Carrey posted a cartoon with a caption that read, "Joseph R. Biden, a real president working for the benefit of the entire nation and not just to enrich himself by manipulating angry gullible anarchists."

In Carrey's most recent message attached to his tweet, he signed off by thanking his fans. "You always have and always will occupy a sacred space in my grateful heart. Thank You All kindly for your patience, your support, your humor, and your b.e.a.utiful fanart."