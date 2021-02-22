To 'reclaim a little neurological bandwidth', Jim Carrey halts political comics
American actor and comedian Jim Carrey on Sunday announced that he is taking a pause from posting political cartoons. The 59-year-old star took to Twitter to share a drawing of himself standing in a doorway with his arms outstretched and a caption that read "... in case I don't see ya...," - reminiscent of a catchphrase from 'The Truman Show'.
The actor and artist tweeted a lengthy message explaining the decision. "Hey folks...for the past 4yrs, among other commitments, I put considerable effort into this collection of political protest cartoons. It truly feels as though you and I have crossed an ocean of outrage together...but something tells me it's time to rest my social media gavel and reclaim a little neurological bandwidth," he wrote.
Carrey continued, "If it seemed like I was ignoring my main Twitter followers here and outside the US and Canada in my quest to rid our democracy of 'Orange Julius Caesar' and his Empire of Lies, it was not my intention. I just assumed that a radicalized America is a threat to us all. When a madman grabs the wheel of the bus loaded with innocent passengers and threatens to drive it off a cliff, it tends to steal everyone's focus."
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 'Bruce Almighty' star has used his Twitter account regularly over the last several years to post politically-charged cartoons and captions that often referenced the former Trump administration.
"Let's make it happen. Let's send him home. #BidenHarris" tweeted Carrey last October in the lead-up to the presidential election. Donald Trump's cartoon was labelled with the words, "I will defect."
Another tweet in September included a poem from Carrey, who has recently tackled impersonations of President Biden on Saturday Night Live. "This country's a place people want to have pride in, But Trump brought us chaos and started dividin', Now good folks are looking for a hole they can hide in, It was easy decidin' - I'm Ridin' with Biden! See you Oct 3rd on SNL.
Per The Hollywood Reporter, in a tweet from August, Carrey posted a cartoon of Trump with his signature "Make America Great Again" hat, only it read: "Make America die for him."
When Biden was elected President, Carrey posted a cartoon with a caption that read, "Joseph R. Biden, a real president working for the benefit of the entire nation and not just to enrich himself by manipulating angry gullible anarchists."
In Carrey's most recent message attached to his tweet, he signed off by thanking his fans. "You always have and always will occupy a sacred space in my grateful heart. Thank You All kindly for your patience, your support, your humor, and your b.e.a.utiful fanart."This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
National Spelling Bee to go virtual, finalists will gather at Walt Disney World
- Though last year's competition was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Scripps National Spelling Bee will return this year but virtually with preliminary rounds in mid-June, the semifinals on June 27 and finalists to gather at Walt Disney World in Florida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bare Necessities: Book shows how to lead sustainable lifestyle in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stories I Must Tell: Kabir Bedi to 'pour heart into' his memoir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
To 'reclaim a little neurological bandwidth', Jim Carrey halts political comics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nobel laureate Olga Tokarczuk's art book, The Lost Soul, hits bookstores
- Nobel laureate Olga Tokarczuk experiments with form and translates The Lost Soul, from Polish to English and merged with illustrations to produce a picture book to attract readers of various ages and backgrounds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy taps German archaeologist to oversee Pompeii ruins
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese tea shop apologises for cups and teabags sporting sexist slogans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajnath Singh calls Hunar Haat an opportunity of 'vocal for local' amid Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manhattan's Charging Bull sculptor Arturo Di Modica dies at 80
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arturo Di Modica, sculptor of Wall Street bull, dies at 80
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jammu and Kashmir: Pahalgam organises winter carnival to attract tourists
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Powdering sleeping beauty's nose: Virus eases Louvre works
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
600 artisans to participate in 26th edition of 'Hunar Haat'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Photos: Meow Wolf's immersive art instalment 'Omega Mart' opens in Sin City
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Look up! Singapore’s giant mural has an Indian touch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox