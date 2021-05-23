Twinkle Khanna shares 3 book recommendations ‘for a brief respite’ amid Covid-19

As the real world gets too gloomy to deal with 24x7, given the conflicts and Covid-19 death rates, most of us are looking for escapism be it through all travel pictures, short video reels on Instagram, a movie on OTT platforms or books for bookworms. Catering to the yearn of feel-good book recommendations, Twinkle Khanna suggested 3 books or short stories that she recently read and re-read to lose herself “within the comfort of printed pages” amid the surrounding melancholy.

Taking to her social media handle, the actor-turned-writer shared a monochromic picture of herself surrounded with books in a cosy corner of her house. She shared in the caption, “Book recommendations-All short stories. From what I read or reread recently. Get these for a brief respite and lose yourself within the comfort of printed pages (sic).”

Penning the list for fellow bookworms, Twinkle added, “Get in Trouble-Kelly Link, Men Without Women-Haruki Murakami, Exhalation-Ted Chiang #bookrecommendations #ShortStories #bookworms (sic).”

Book recommendation 1: Get in Trouble by Kelly Link

A collection of nine short stories by the American author, Get in Trouble by Kelly Link takes readers to strange places full of iguanas, superheroes, pyramids and a life-size animated doll. In 2016, Get in Trouble was the Pulitzer Prize Finalist in Fiction and was described as, “A collection of short stories in which a writer with a fertile and often fabulist imagination explores inner lies and odd corners of reality.”

Book recommendation 2: Men Without Women by Haruki Murakami﻿

Published in English in 2017 after initially releasing on April 18, 2014 by the Japanese author, Men Without Women by Haruki Murakami is a collection of seven short stories about despairing men and loneliness and depicts men who try to cope with the sorrows of life after losing the women they love to other men or death. Here are lovesick doctors, students, ex-boyfriends, actors, bartenders, and even Kafka’s Gregor Samsa, brought together to tell stories that speak to us all in a contemporary classic, marked by the same wry humor and pathos that have defined Haruki Murakami’s entire body of work.

Book recommendation 3: Exhalation by Ted Chiang﻿

First published in 2008 by the by American writer, Exhalation by Ted Chiang is a science fiction of short stories which are profound, sympathetic, original, provocative, poignant and revelatory in which an alien scientist makes a shocking discovery with ramifications that are literally universal. Exhalation was described by Barack Obama as, “A collection of short stories that will make you think, grapple with big questions, and feel more human. The best kind of science fiction.”

