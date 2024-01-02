Upcoming interior decor trends set to dominate the industry in 2024
Here are the burgeoning interior decor trends that are gaining traction and set to dominate the industry in 2024
In the ever-evolving landscape of interior design, staying abreast of upcoming trends is essential for creating spaces that resonate with the contemporary lifestyle. The essence of contemporary design lies in the fusion of simplicity and elegance.
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Parul Mittal, Director at Greenlam Industries, shared, “The current trend of cool minimalism encapsulates this ethos, emphasizing clutter-free spaces adorned with sleek furniture and minimal embellishments. Choosing a neutral colour palette, predominantly greys and natural hues, create a serene ambiance that fosters tranquillity. Such an aesthetic provides simplicity, and a touch of modernity, making it ideal for those who seek an uncluttered yet sophisticated living space.”
She revealed, "Another burgeoning trend gaining traction is “Cozy Elegance,” bringing back the nostalgia of the 80s. The seamless blend of theatrical marbles and woods mainly walnuts in medium colour, creates a warmth and comfort in the interiors. The inclusion of opulent elements like gold and brass details enhances the ambiance, creating a space that exudes timeless charm. This trend invites one to indulge in relaxation, turning every corner of the home into an invitation for comfort and luxury. Drawing inspiration from the Shelter Chick trend, contemporary households are adopting new neutrals. With a focus on grey marbles, medium toned woods, and comforting fabrics, this trend fosters a sense of soulful affection and tranquillity. Incorporating textiles, cane, curtains, and wool, this style is perfect for those seeking simplicity, natural beauty, safety, and effortless comfort.”
Talking about how the bathroom too has evolved beyond its utilitarian function and is now serving as a sanctuary for relaxation, rejuvenation and self-care, Salil Sadanandan, President - South Asia and Asia Pacific at Kohler Co., highlighted some of the new trends we are witnessing are -
- Self-Expression as a Theme: Bathrooms are becoming a canvas for self-expression. From monochromatic minimalism to layered maximalism, consumers are looking for choices that reflect their style and offer a unique storytelling experience.
- Wellness and Self-Indulgence: The theme of wellness, self-indulgence and situational isolation are inspiring new trends in design, decor and lifestyle choices. They are emphasizing the importance of designing spaces that promote well-being, offer personal comfort and luxury and provide moments of solitude and reflection in our increasingly fast-paced and interconnected lives.
- Smart Bathrooms: The emergence of smart bathrooms with features like motion sensors, automatic lid operation and self-cleaning capabilities is redefining convenience, comfort and hygiene. Smart technology is taking centre stage, revolutionizing the bathroom experience with its innovative offerings in toilets, showers and mirrors. They are turning bathrooms into a haven of indulgence and well-being.
- Multifunctional Home Interiors: There is a growing demand for multifunctional home interiors that cater to daily activities, entertainment and exercise. This trend is fostering the development of luxurious movie and game rooms, home gyms and personal saunas.
- Sustainability Focus: In today's market, consumers are becoming more discerning and are actively seeking out companies that prioritise community and environmental well-being. Within this context, water conservation and sustainability have become critical with consumers opting for products that are smart as well as efficient. Our low flushing toilets are a step towards sustainability and water conservation where an efficient design compensates for low water usage.