In the ever-evolving landscape of interior design, staying abreast of upcoming trends is essential for creating spaces that resonate with the contemporary lifestyle. The essence of contemporary design lies in the fusion of simplicity and elegance. Upcoming interior decor trends set to dominate the industry in 2024 (Photo by Mohammad Mahdi Samei on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Parul Mittal, Director at Greenlam Industries, shared, “The current trend of cool minimalism encapsulates this ethos, emphasizing clutter-free spaces adorned with sleek furniture and minimal embellishments. Choosing a neutral colour palette, predominantly greys and natural hues, create a serene ambiance that fosters tranquillity. Such an aesthetic provides simplicity, and a touch of modernity, making it ideal for those who seek an uncluttered yet sophisticated living space.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

She revealed, "Another burgeoning trend gaining traction is “Cozy Elegance,” bringing back the nostalgia of the 80s. The seamless blend of theatrical marbles and woods mainly walnuts in medium colour, creates a warmth and comfort in the interiors. The inclusion of opulent elements like gold and brass details enhances the ambiance, creating a space that exudes timeless charm. This trend invites one to indulge in relaxation, turning every corner of the home into an invitation for comfort and luxury. Drawing inspiration from the Shelter Chick trend, contemporary households are adopting new neutrals. With a focus on grey marbles, medium toned woods, and comforting fabrics, this trend fosters a sense of soulful affection and tranquillity. Incorporating textiles, cane, curtains, and wool, this style is perfect for those seeking simplicity, natural beauty, safety, and effortless comfort.”

Talking about how the bathroom too has evolved beyond its utilitarian function and is now serving as a sanctuary for relaxation, rejuvenation and self-care, Salil Sadanandan, President - South Asia and Asia Pacific at Kohler Co., highlighted some of the new trends we are witnessing are -