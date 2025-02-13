Valentine’s Day 2025: Gifting ideas for home decor or interior design enthusiasts

This Valentine’s Day, move beyond the ordinary and gift your home decor or interior design-enthusiast-partner, something that speaks to the soul — a celebration of balance, mindfulness and conscious living. True love is not just about grand gestures, it is about creating harmony, nurturing connections and bringing meaning into everyday moments. Ditch the Roses! These Valentine’s Day Decor Gifts Will Steal Their Heart.(Image by Pixabay)

Valentine’s Day but make it chic:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Pooja Bihani, Founder and Lead Designer at The Prana Homes, shared, “Inspired by the timeless Yin-Yang philosophy, exchange gifts that are more than just beautiful objects and are reflections of energy, intention and purpose. Imagine elegant bookends, not just holding books but cradling stories of wisdom, adventure and self-discovery. Or mindful games that turn moments into meditative experiences, sparking curiosity, deep conversations and a sense of inner peace.”

Many couples choose to spend Valentine’s Day at home.(Shutterstock)

She recommended, “Gift a decor piece that brings a sense of balance—where art meets mindfulness, where sustainability meets spirituality and where love meets intention because the best gifts don’t just decorate a home. They enrich the spirit, inspire stillness and remind us that true love is a journey of harmony, growth and soulful connection.”

Romantic decor gifts they’ll adore

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dhara Shroff, Head of Retail at Opulin, suggested, “Set the mood for Valentine’s Day with statement décor that speaks of love and elegance. A glass vase instantly transforms any space into a romantic retreat—whether filled with fresh roses or artificial flowers, left as a sculptural accent. Place it on a dining table, console or bedside for an effortlessly chic centerpiece.”

She added, “Complement the look with soft, warm lighting to enhance its rich crimson glow, creating an intimate and dreamy atmosphere. Pair it with striking wall art in deep, passionate hues to complete the setting. With just a few thoughtful touches, your home will exude romance, making every moment feel like a scene from a classic love story.”

Fashionable women pay careful attention to the items that they put into their homes. So, this Valentine’s Day wow her with these she-can’t-get-enough-of things. (Tumblr and Pinterest)

Brijesh Bansal, Founder of Stone Art, advised, “Elevate your Valentine’s Day décor with timeless romance by gifting stone and marble accents that symbolize love and elegance. A couple sculpture or small marble decor piece, once a subtle accent, can take center stage as a meaningful tribute to enduring love. Style it on a console, mantel, or bedside table and enhance its charm with soft, ambient lighting for a warm, cinematic glow.”

He concluded, “Pair these elegant sculptures with a deep red glass vase filled with fresh blooms or left as a striking standalone piece, adding a passionate touch to your space. Complement the setting with romantic wall art in rich hues, tying the elements together for a dreamy, love-filled atmosphere. With a touch of creativity, everyday décor transforms into a heartfelt expression of love, making even a last-minute celebration feel effortlessly special.”