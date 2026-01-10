Vastu tips for 2026: 5 ways to channel abundance and money this new year

Vastu is one of those sciences you either believe in or do not. After years of studying design and honestly just being myself, I have grown quite inclined towards Vastu and Feng Shui. I like using these small tips around the house because when it comes to good juju, there can never be too much of it. So, to make sure 2026 feels aligned with my goals around abundance and money, I reached out to a vastu expert Heena from AstroTalk to share five simple things to keep in mind for the year ahead. Clean spaces, thoughtful placements, and small shifts at home can support financial focus, calm living and positive energy in 2026.(Ai Generated)

5 Vastu tips for a more abundant 2026

1. Begin with the front door

Heena says money enters the house the same way people do, through the main door. North or East-facing entrances are considered supportive, but honestly, upkeep matters more. A clean door, decent lighting, and no pile of shoes blocking the way already put you ahead. If your door sticks or looks tired, fix that first. It sets the mood for everything else.

2. Let the North do its job

The North is linked to Kubera and steady money flow. This is a good place for your cash box, files, or the drawer where important financial things live. Try not to shove heavy furniture here or block it entirely. Think open, calm, and functional. It is less about ritual and more about letting space breathe.

3. Treat the North East like prime property

The North East is considered the sweet spot for prosperity. Keep it clean, bright, and peaceful. A small plant works well here. If crystals are your thing, Citrine or Pyrite can sit quietly in the corner without screaming for attention. This area responds best to simplicity, not overstyling.

4. Do not ignore the centre of the house

The centre, also called the Brahmasthan, affects overall growth. In real homes, this often becomes a dumping zone. Try to resist that urge. Avoid cramming furniture or storage here. Even a little openness in the middle helps things feel less stuck, mentally and otherwise.

5. Make the South West feel solid

The South West is about stability and holding on to money. Heavy furniture is fine here as long as it is organised and actually used. Broken items, unused boxes, or things you keep meaning to fix do not belong here. A strong, tidy South West supports consistency over quick gains.

A simple understanding of directions and zones can make planning your home feel far less overwhelming. Not everything will be practical, and that is fine. What I have learned over time is that even one small change can shift the energy around you in a surprisingly big way.

Disclaimer: This article was written with general inputs from a Vastu expert. Please talk to an expert for customised inputs tailored to your spaces.