Vernal Equinox 2024: Date, significance and all that you need to know about the special time of the year

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Mar 19, 2024 04:19 PM IST

Vernal Equinox 2024: From date to significance, here's all that you need to know about the special time of the year.

Vernal Equinox 2024: During the complete revolution of the earth around the sun in the year, there comes two times during the year when the sun reaches right above the equator – the imaginary line separating the earth into two equal halves, the Northern Hemisphere and the Southern Hemisphere. These two times are known as Equinoxes. The most interesting part is that during equinox, the day and the night are completely divided into equal hours. The first equinox of the year happens in March and the next one happens around September. The word equinox literally means equal nights, since the day and the night are divided into equal parts.

For this year, Vernal equinox will start at 8:36 AM on March 20. (Unsplash)
For this year, Vernal equinox will start at 8:36 AM on March 20.

Date:

The March equinox refers to the time when the Northern Hemisphere slowly starts to tilt towards the sun, referring to longer and sunnier days. The March equinox is also known as Vernal equinox – this symbolises the start of the spring season. The word Vernal refers to something fresh and new, like the spring season. The Vernal equinox has been celebrated for centuries. In ancient times, the Vernal equinox symbolised the return of the food supply.

For this year, Vernal equinox will start at 8:36 AM on March 20.

Significance:

The Vernal equinox means the start of a fresh and new season – the spring season. This is that time of the year when flowers bloom, crops grow, and the food supplies are adequate. This is the best time of the year to plant seeds and watch them give us food, fruits and flowers. It is also the right time of the year to set our good intentions and aspirations and follow them throughout the year. Vernal equinox comes after the winter season. Winter is that time when people become lazy and homebound. So spring is the time to get moving and make some healthy changes in our lives.

