Veronica Fusrao: “Opening for Prateek Kuhad was an incredible experience”

Performing for the first time in the city, Swiss musician Veronica Fusrao is all set to give the city a show like never before. Headlining her first international gig, Fusrao will be joined by her band today at NCPA in Nariman Point. Opening for her show will be Indian indie singer Raghav Meattle.

Ask her what can her audience expect from her performance, the Swiss singer says, “I will be playing the guitar and I will have my band with me. There will be songs that will be loud and heavy and will make people want to get up and dance. But there will also be moments where it will be more slower.”

Veronica Fusrao

While she may be not that well known in India, Fusrao has opened for singer Prateek Kuhad during his tour in the UK. Telling us how it came to be, she shares, “I am not sure how it happened. Someone reached out to some. But it was really cool. It was an incredible experience. I hadn’t heard of him before but after I did a little research into him and his music, I realized how big he was in India and I was super excited. I love his songs especially Cold Mess which I still have in my playlist.”

Along with the guitar, Fusrao also plays the piano and bass guitar as well. She has performed in over 400 concerts worldwide including the Euro Sonic, the Winter Olympics and opened for Dire Straits lead signer Mark Knopfler. The 25-year-old has grown up listening to her dad’s Italian songs and her biggest inspiration include some of the great such as Amy Winehouse, Lana del Ray, and Frank Ocean. She started learning to play the guitar when she was three and wrote her first song when was 13 but “it was probably not the best” she says.

In the city for a few days, the singer-songwriter is on a tight schedule and doesn’t have a lot of time to explore the city. However, she is excited to see the sights and try out some of the local cuisine as well, “as long as it is not too spicy,” she says. She has a long list of recommendations but says she will be trying out Leopold Café in Colaba as that was specially recommended to her. In preparation for her visit, she is also learning a few Hindi and Marathi words as well.

Catch it Live!

What: Veronica Fusaro Live in Concert

Where: NCPA

When: Tody, august 28

Timing: 6.30pm