Viral video shows stunning floral décor from lavish Udaipur wedding of Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju

Social media has been abuzz with photos and videos showing the lavish wedding spectacle of Netra Mantena, daughter of billionaire Rama Raju Mantena and tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju. From Bollywood celebrities to international icons like Justin Bieber, DJ Tiesto and Jennifer Lopez, all arrangements were made to welcome several big names for the grand event taking place in Udaipur. A video, showcasing the magnificent decoration of the wedding venue, has now gone viral on Instagram. Viral video reveals grand Udaipur wedding setup (Instagram/rishithakurr_)

Big fat Indian wedding

The post, shared by wedding content creator Rishi Thakur, features unseen clips of delightful floral arrangements of the Udaipur wedding. The magnificent, fairytale-like palace setting captured the attention of social media users. The antique chairs and majestic decoration added a fine, royal touch to the whole setup.

For viewers, it was certainly a rare glimpse of the viral wedding and needless to say, the post perfectly encapsulated the opulence and grandeur of the high-profile occasion. “The most viral wedding of 2025,” read the caption of the post shared on Instagram.

Another adorable video of a father-daughter dance from the Udaipur wedding of US pharma titan Rama Raju Mantena’s daughter, Netra Mantena, had gone viral on Instagram. The video, shared by @wizcraft.wedings, showed the bride dancing with her father in a beautiful setting.

“Daughter & Father dance as she steps into a new chapter of her life,” read the caption.

It has been learnt that the celebrations kicked off on November 21 and witnessed a star-studded sangeet hosted by Karan Johar and Sophie Choudry. Apart from them, other big names like Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor also performed.

Netra is the daughter of Padmaja and Rama Raju Mantena. Her father, Rama Raju Mantena, is the Chairman and CEO of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals. Vamsi Gadiraju, on the other hand, is the co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Superorder, a New York-based tech platform.

FAQs

Whose wedding is it?

Netra Mantena and tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju are celebrating their wedding.

Where is it taking place?

The event is taking place in Udaipur.