Wall key holders ensure your keys remain organised and add to home's aesthetics

Are you one of those who keeps looking for essential but small items such as keys, wallets, earrings etc because you have misplaced them somewhere at home? Well, then it is high time you brought home a good wall key holder. Wall key holders work well in organising our handling of small items like keys.

Also some times referred to as key stand, a wall key holder is basically ensures that your home's keys are all at one place. The best bit about this home utility item is that it it wall mounted and, hence, will help in keeping the house and, may be, drawers in cupboards and cabinets clutter-free. The good news is that while wall key holder is essentially a utility item, many these days come in very creative designs. So, they can actually help in adding a touch of elegance to your home too.

We have bunched together a lot of vanilla as well as imaginative wall key holders just for you. Do go through them and pick one, if one of them appeals to them.

Captiver Engineered Wood Wall Mounted Key Holders Shelf

This key holder from Captiver is a refined and inventive home utility cum decor item. Made of good quality pre-laminated particle wood board with natural wood grain finish, it is so designed so as to hold a bunch of keys below while one can place a decorative item or curio on top of it as there is a shelf above. Featuring 14 hooks, it's perfect for keys and accessories. With a dash of creative, you can also hang small décor items like dolls, small wall hangings etc. On the shelf above, place a small indoor plant and see how it changes the look of your room.

B084FHSYK5

LEPOSE Wall Mounted Key Chain Holder

This is an out-and-out utility item but a very useful one as it can hold as many as 48 keys. What's better is that it comes with a covered flap which can be locked as well. Not only will it keep keys safe, it is also rather low maintenance and doesn't require much cleaning. Measuring 12 inches by 30 inches, it is an effective solution to make sure your house keys remain in one place and are safe as well. This is a practical and durable item and certainly a must-have.

B08DLZK7M8

ADA Handicraft Premium Sheesham Wooden Key Holder

If you have a love for handcrafts and traditional Indian items, then this item is for you. Made of Sheesham wood, it has six key holders. It has a charming square design and has been crafted by Saharanpur artisans. It measures 12 x 6.5 inches. The rich wooden brown colour adds a touch of elegance to your space while keeping your keys organized and accessible. It comes with a door that be shut for safety.

B07MMHVKDT

Sehaz Artworks Metal Key Holder for Home

Here's a very attractive and smart-looking key holder. Designed like a motor bike, it will certainly appeal to the younger generation. The bike's cutout looks uber cool and is sure to add an element of glamour to the surroundings. Its stylish bike design in sleek black can add a touch of flair to your walls. With seven hooks, it offers ample space for your keys.

B07NXS1Y11

LEPOSE Key Holder for Wall

This key holder too is entirely a utility item. With a capacity to hold 48 keys, it is good not only for a home, but can find use in offices, colleges and hostels as well. Made from metal, it ensures durability and practicality. It is a big help for all those who hate clutter and still have to deal with multiple keys like, for instance, an RWA manager of a huge apartment complex or a front office staff of a hotel.

B09XMZMYM1

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON