Want your home to feel cosy? 5 easy decor tips for interiors to look winter-ready

The winter season is here, bringing with it the urge to snuggle up in all things cosy. But what if you could capture that same snug, comfortable feeling in your interiors? With a few meaningful touches, you can jazz up your indoors, turning it into a welcoming winter haven that is both warm, welcoming and stylish. Embrace warmth with the help of layering in your interiors. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Want a peaceful home? Top design tips for quiet and eco-friendly interiors

HT Lifestyle reached out to Sanaa Ruia, creative director at MAIA Estates, who shared how homes can be infused with warmth and style this winter, through pretty lighting ideas, cosy textures and aesthetic seasonal accents. She remarked, “Bringing warmth into a home for winter is less about a full overhaul and more about a few thoughtful shifts. The season naturally invites deeper tones, softer textures and gentler lighting, all of which can be introduced with ease.”

Here are the 5 decor hacks she shared:

1. Lighting

Warm lighting creates the mood of the room. (Picture credit: Made with Gemini)

Lighting is where the transformation begins, because subtle changes here can reshape the mood of a room.

Warmer bulbs paired with richer lampshades in rust or burgundy, along with bases in brass, alabaster or silk, create a softened glow.

2. Scent

Scent then completes the foundation.

Candles or diffusers in cinnamon, sandalwood, amber or oudh, set together on a mirrored tray, create a gentle warmth you smell before you see, adding an immediate sense of comfort.

3.Texture

Add chunky knit blankets to your couch. (Picture credit: Made with Gemini)

Texture strengthens the shift further.

Velvet cushions, bouclé upholstery or a chunky knit draped over linen introduce comfort without heaviness, while textiles on wardrobes or panels gently soften structural lines.

4.Winter florals and accents

Add winter accents like tall vases. (Picture credit: Made with Gemini)

Winter florals deepen the palette: branches, berries and pines set in tall vases, balanced with brass or bronze accents and art in wine or rust tones.



5. Entertaining and microlayering