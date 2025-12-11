Want your home to feel cosy? 5 easy decor tips for interiors to look winter-ready
If you want your interiors to exude a calming warmth, check out these tips to get your home winter-ready.
The winter season is here, bringing with it the urge to snuggle up in all things cosy. But what if you could capture that same snug, comfortable feeling in your interiors? With a few meaningful touches, you can jazz up your indoors, turning it into a welcoming winter haven that is both warm, welcoming and stylish.
HT Lifestyle reached out to Sanaa Ruia, creative director at MAIA Estates, who shared how homes can be infused with warmth and style this winter, through pretty lighting ideas, cosy textures and aesthetic seasonal accents. She remarked, “Bringing warmth into a home for winter is less about a full overhaul and more about a few thoughtful shifts. The season naturally invites deeper tones, softer textures and gentler lighting, all of which can be introduced with ease.”
Here are the 5 decor hacks she shared:
1. Lighting
- Lighting is where the transformation begins, because subtle changes here can reshape the mood of a room.
- Warmer bulbs paired with richer lampshades in rust or burgundy, along with bases in brass, alabaster or silk, create a softened glow.
2. Scent
- Scent then completes the foundation.
- Candles or diffusers in cinnamon, sandalwood, amber or oudh, set together on a mirrored tray, create a gentle warmth you smell before you see, adding an immediate sense of comfort.
3.Texture
- Texture strengthens the shift further.
- Velvet cushions, bouclé upholstery or a chunky knit draped over linen introduce comfort without heaviness, while textiles on wardrobes or panels gently soften structural lines.
4.Winter florals and accents
- Winter florals deepen the palette: branches, berries and pines set in tall vases, balanced with brass or bronze accents and art in wine or rust tones.
5. Entertaining and microlayering
- Entertaining follows the same rhythm, with deeper stoneware, wooden boards, fairy lights in darker corners and layered linens creating a grounded tablescape.
- This is where microlayering becomes most effective: the small but intentional addition of elements like textured napkins, reflective trays or wooden chargers that build depth and visual warmth across the table.
- A few leather-bound books complete the setting with quiet warmth.
- Sanaa concluded, "Together, these choices form a home that feels cohesive and seasonally attuned. Nothing stands out as dramatic; instead, each layer supports the next, allowing winter warmth to settle in naturally and comfortably throughout the space.” This proves that you don't need a complete full-scale renovation to make a space feel inviting for winter. A few thoughtful touches here and there can make your place look cosy.