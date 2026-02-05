What is Galentine's Day? 8 gifts you need to get for yourself or for your favourite girl

February 13th is no longer reserved for couples alone. Galentine’s Day is about choosing your girls, choosing yourself, and enjoying the freedom to celebrate without pressure. Best friends bring consistency, laughter, and comfort that outlasts romantic drama. So dress up, stay in, or treat yourself kindly. This day is about joy, support, and reminding yourself you matter most today, always. A cosy Galentine’s setup with pink accents, gift boxes, flowers, and candles, setting the mood for self-love and friendship. (Ai generated) What is Galentine's Day? Popularised by pop culture, Galentine’s Day falls on February thirteenth and celebrates friendship first. It is the perfect excuse to buy yourself flowers, channelling Miley Cyrus energy, and pick gifts that feel personal. From beauty treats to cosy home upgrades, here is what our HT ShopNow writers told me they want to treat themselves with this year! This gifting list is your sign to spoil yourself or your favourite girl. Romance can wait; sisterhood shows up every year. Galentines gift list you simply cannot say no to!

Perfect for Galentine’s nights and solo reset rituals, this Puretive candle set turns quiet moments into something meaningful. The coffee, vanilla and soft floral notes create a calming, indulgent mood that feels comforting yet uplifting. Poured with pure soy wax and essential oils, these glass jar candles suit slow evenings, bath time pauses, or thoughtful gifting. A gentle reminder that self-love deserves ambience too.

The Kimirica Love Story gift set feels like a love letter to yourself and your closest girls. With bath salt, body wash, lotion, bathing bar, and hand cream, it turns everyday routines into gentle rituals. The vegan formulas and rich textures suit slow Galentines evenings, post-work resets, and long baths with music playing. Ideal for gifting yourself softness, care, and quiet confidence.

Blush pink satin sheets like these make self-care feel intentional. The smooth, breathable fabric adds a soft glow to bedtime, turning sleep into a proper treat. With a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and three pillowcases, this set feels indulgent without effort. Ideal for Galentine’s gifting or solo nights in, it is about comfort, calm, and choosing yourself every single evening.

Perfect for slow Galentine’s mornings and calm evenings at home, this plush bathrobe wraps you in softness. The lightweight microfiber dries quickly while staying breathable and cosy against the skin. A shawl collar, long sleeves, and handy pockets bring everyday comfort, while the velvet finish adds a touch of indulgence. Ideal for post-shower rituals, self-care Sundays, or gifting someone who deserves extra care.

Victoria’s Secret Bombshell is made for Galentine’s nights and confidence-filled days. Juicy passion fruit meets soft peony and creamy vanilla orchid, creating a scent that feels playful yet assured. It lingers beautifully without trying too hard, making it ideal for everyday wear or moments you want to feel a little extra. A feel-good fragrance for treating yourself, unapologetically.

Made for solo evenings and Galentine’s downtime, this Sleepyhead recliner turns rest into a ritual. The rocking and revolving design lets you ease into comfort, while plush padding and pocket springs support long hours of lounging. Upholstered in rich Irish green fabric, it suits reading, slow scrolling, or quiet TV nights. A thoughtful choice for choosing rest, comfort, and yourself at home.

Designed for self-care routines that put you first, the Braun IPL 5152 fits seamlessly into Galentine’s season resets. It offers smooth results from face to body with fast sessions that suit busy schedules. The precision head supports sensitive areas, while smart skin sensing keeps things gentle. Ideal for at-home rituals that save time, boost confidence, and feel empowering on your own terms.

Galentine's Day Gift Ideas: FAQs What makes a good Galentine’s Day gift? A good Galentine’s gift feels thoughtful and comforting. Think self-care treats, cosy home pieces, beauty favourites, or items that encourage rest and indulgence. Are Galentine’s gifts only for friends? Not at all. Galentine’s Day is also about treating yourself. Gifting something meaningful to yourself is very much part of the celebration. Should Galentine’s gifts be expensive? Price matters far less than intention. Small luxuries like candles, bath essentials, or soft furnishings often feel just as special and personal. When should Galentine’s Day be celebrated? Galentine’s Day is celebrated on February thirteenth, making it the perfect moment to plan a relaxed night in or a fun catch-up with your girls.