Why do hotels use white linens and secretly avoid the 13th floor? These common hotel mysteries finally have answers

Ever wondered why hotel pillows are always white or why check-ins take so long? Hotels are filled with a lot of such little details that most guests notice but rarely understand. While they seem random, there’s often a practical reason behind these hospitality choices. Let’s dive in to decode the surprising answers to common hotel mysteries.

Common hotel questions answered.(Unsplash)

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Why are hotel linens white?

Hotels use white linen for beds because it signals cleanliness to guests. White linens can’t hide stains or dirt, so their pristine appearance communicates a luxury vibe to travellers. Also, it complements every room design and aesthetics. Additionally, it is also easier to clean white sheets with bleach.

Why are hotel check-in and check-out times so late?

Most hotels follow a standard check-in time of 3 PM or 4 PM and check out time of 11 AM or 12 AM. The time difference often bothers guests, but it allows the housekeeping team to clean and prepare rooms after the previous guests check out. Between 11 AM and 3 PM, the housekeeping team changes bedsheets, cleans bathrooms, vacuums, restocks amenities, and inspects everything to ensure it is perfectly ready for the next guest.

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The time difference allows the housekeeping team to clean and prepare rooms after the previous guests check out. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} Why do hotels place so many pillows on the bed? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Why do hotels place so many pillows on the bed? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Hotel beds feature a minimum of four pillows on the bed, which might seem an odd number, but it has a practical reason. The different sizes and numbers of pillows are placed to comfort all kinds of sleepers. From ensuring extra support for guests while sleeping to matching the aesthetics of the hotel, these pillows are not simply a design choice but a thoughtful consideration of guest comfort, luxury, and satisfaction. Why do hotels sometimes skip room 13 or the 13th floor? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hotel beds feature a minimum of four pillows on the bed, which might seem an odd number, but it has a practical reason. The different sizes and numbers of pillows are placed to comfort all kinds of sleepers. From ensuring extra support for guests while sleeping to matching the aesthetics of the hotel, these pillows are not simply a design choice but a thoughtful consideration of guest comfort, luxury, and satisfaction. Why do hotels sometimes skip room 13 or the 13th floor? {{/usCountry}}

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Skipping the 13th floor or room number 13 is no accident but an intentional step. This is because of triskaidekaphobia, the fear of the number 13. It’s a superstition so deep-rooted that it influences how hotels are designed and how guests behave. For an industry designed to ensure comfort, avoiding a number that unsettles travellers has become a part of the business model.

This is because of triskaidekaphobia, the fear of the number 13. (Unsplash)

Why do most hotels not have wall clocks?

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Most hotels avoid wall clocks to create a calm and stress-free environment in their rooms and encourage guests to unwind. Also, most hotels cater to a global audience and adding wall clocks as per the city’s time might confuse guests.

Why do hotels use towels in so many different sizes?

From bath towels to hand towels, face towels to washcloths, the different sizes of the towel allows housekeeping to identify, sort, wash, and replace towels efficiently. Additionally, it also improves cleanliness and reduces wear and tear on larger towels.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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