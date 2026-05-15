Shah Rukh Khan upgrades his swanky garage with a luxury SUV worth over ₹4 crore. Here are all the details about it

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has added yet another jaw-dropping ride to his already enviable luxury car collection, and this one comes with a price tag of over ₹4 crore. The actor was recently spotted taking the swanky new ride out for a spin, instantly sending fans and paparazzi into overdrive. Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in King.

Shah Rukh adds new car to his collection Shah Rukh is once again making headlines, this time for upgrading his lavish garage with a brand-new Cadillac Escalade. Several videos and photos of Shah Rukh enjoying a ride in his swanky SUV on the streets of Mumbai recently surfaced online, instantly grabbing fans’ attention and setting social media abuzz.

The luxury SUV is believed to have been privately imported into India, as Cadillac cars are not officially sold in the country. With import duties and additional charges reportedly adding to the price, the on-road cost of the lavish Escalade is estimated to be anywhere between ₹4 crore and ₹5 crore.

The Cadillac Escalade is often considered one of the most luxurious and high-end SUVs in the world.

Powered by a 6.2-litre V8 engine, the Cadillac Escalade combines power with ultra-luxury. From its eye-catching 38-inch curved OLED display to plush interiors and state-of-the-art entertainment features, the SUV is packed with premium touches.