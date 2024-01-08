close_game
World Hindi Day 2024: Date, history and significance

World Hindi Day 2024: Date, history and significance

Tapatrisha Das, Delhi
Jan 08, 2024

World Hindi Day 2024: From date to history, here's all that you need to know about the special day.

World Hindi Day 2024: Hindi is one of the languages extensively spoken in the Northern part of India, and also in the world. After Mandarin and English, it is observed that Hindi is the third-most spoken language in the world. The contributions of Hindi in Indian literature, in upholding the values of the country and explaining the ongoing issues is note-worthy. India is a country of varied cultures, languages and dialects. The beauty of diversity of this country lies in the unity of it. In the northern part of the country, Hindi is very widely spoken.

World Hindi Day 2024: Date, history and significance
World Hindi Day 2024: Date, history and significance(Unsplash)

Every year, World Hindi Day is celebrated to honour the contributions of the Hindi speakers, the importance of the language and for making it adequately known all over the world. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few facts to keep in mind.

Date:

Every year, World Hindi Day is celebrated on January 10. This year, the special day will be observed on a Wednesday.

History:

In 1949, Hindi was spoken for the first time in the United Nations General Assembly. In 2006, the first Vishwa Hindi Diwas was observed by the then Prime Minister of the country – Dr. Manmohan Singh. Since then, January 10 has been observed as World Hindi Day everywhere.

Significance:

Hindi is observed as the official language of the Indian Government and is also one of the official languages of the union of India, besides English. One of the best ways to celebrate World Hindi Day is by promoting the significance of the language and urging people to include Hindi in their speeches, performances, music and theatre arts. Hindi plays a major role in the cultural and linguistic landscape of the world – it is time to appreciate the beauty and the diversity of the language.

    Tapatrisha Das

    Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.

