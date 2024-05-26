 World Marketing Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know - Hindustan Times
Sunday, May 26, 2024
New Delhi
World Marketing Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
May 26, 2024 07:15 PM IST

World Marketing Day 2024: From date to significance, here's all that you need to know about the special day.

https://www.hindustantimes.com/topic/media-marketing/galleryWorld Marketing Day 2024: Marketing is crucial in expanding any business. Marketing involves the study of the market, knowing the demands of the target consumers and reaching the consumers through creative means to ensure that they use the product, service or goods provided by the respective business. Marketing is extremely crucial in ensuring that the business gains profit. Marketing professionals constantly need to update their methods and be more creative in their approach to understanding the market and improving sales. Every year, World Marketing Day is dedicated to marketing and the role it plays in the world. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things that we should keep in mind.

Every year, World Marketing Day is observed on May 27.(Unsplash)
Every year, World Marketing Day is observed on May 27.(Unsplash)

Date:

Every year, World Marketing Day is observed on May 27. This year, World Marketing Day falls on Monday.

History:

European Marketing Confederation is the association that represents the marketing industry and the professionals associated with this field in Europe. Last year, in 2023, the European Marketing Confederation announced that World Marketing Day to be celebrated every year on May 27. May 27 was chosen as the date to commemorate the birth anniversary of Philip Kotler – the father of modern marketing. Philip Kotler was born in the year 1931. This year will be the second year of celebrations of World Marketing Day.

Significance:

World Marketing Day is an important day to understand how marketing works in society, and how it can help in shaping the consumption patterns of the customers. It also helps in driving innovation and promoting understanding. The best way to celebrate World Marketing Day is by thanking a marketing professional for the work they do and understanding how they constantly update their methods with creativity to stay relevant in the market. We can also join a marketing community and learn how the process works.

News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / World Marketing Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know
