World's Top 50 Restaurants revealed: Find the top 10 places and if any Indian restaurants featured in the list

The World's 50 Best Restaurants named a brand new winner this week in Valencia. One of the most-awaited lists, celebrating the richness and diversity of the world's culinary landscape and the finest eateries, was announced during an award ceremony at the City of Arts and Sciences. The list, decided by a panel of experts, named Central in Lima, Peru, the winner. Meanwhile, though no restaurant in India featured in the list, two Indian chefs also featured in the list - Chef Himanshu Saini's Tresind Studio, Dubai, UAE, came at number 11, and Chef Gaggan Anand's Gaggan Anand, Bangkok, Thailand, took the 17th spot. Check out the full list below.

Central in Lima, Peru, earned the top spot on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. (theworlds50best.com, Instagram/@centralrest)