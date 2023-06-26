World's Top 50 Restaurants revealed: Find the top 10 places and if any Indian restaurants featured in the list
The World's Top 50 Restaurants list was announced recently. Find the top 10 places in the list and if any Indian restaurants were featured in the list.
The World's 50 Best Restaurants named a brand new winner this week in Valencia. One of the most-awaited lists, celebrating the richness and diversity of the world's culinary landscape and the finest eateries, was announced during an award ceremony at the City of Arts and Sciences. The list, decided by a panel of experts, named Central in Lima, Peru, the winner. Meanwhile, though no restaurant in India featured in the list, two Indian chefs also featured in the list - Chef Himanshu Saini's Tresind Studio, Dubai, UAE, came at number 11, and Chef Gaggan Anand's Gaggan Anand, Bangkok, Thailand, took the 17th spot. Check out the full list below.
World's 50 Best Restaurants in 2023
1. Central, Lima, Peru
2. Disfrutar, Barcelona, Spain
3. DiverXO, Madrid, Spain
4. Asador Extebarri, Bizkaia, Spain
5. Alechmist, Copenhagen, Denmark
6. Maido, Lima, Peru
7. Lido 84, Gardone Riviera, Italy
8. Atomix, New York
9. Quintonil, Mexico City, Mexico
10. Table, Paris, France
11. Tresind Studio, Dubai, UAE
12. A Casa do Porco, São Paulo, Brazil
13. Pujol, Mexico City, Mexico
14. Odette, Singapore
15. Le Du, Bangkok, Thailand
16. Reale, Castel del Sangro, Italy
17. Gaggan Anand, Bangkok, Thailand
18. Steirereck, Vienna, Austria
19. Don Julio, Buenos Aires, Argentina
20. Restaurante Quique Dacosta, Alicante, Spain
21. Den, Tokyo, Japan
22. Elkano, Getaria, Spain
23. Kol, London, UK
24. Septime, Paris, France
25. Belcanto, Lisbon, Portugal
26. Schloss Schanuenstein, Fürstenau, Switzerland
27. Florilege, Tokyo, Japan
28. Kjolle, Lima, Peru
29. Boragó, Santiago, Chile
30. Frantzén, Stockholm, Sweden
31. Mugaritz, San Sebastian, Spain
32. Hiša Franko, Kobarid, Slovenia
33. El Chato, Bogota, Colombia
34. Uliassi, Senigallia, Italy
35. Ikoyi, London, UK
36. Plénitude, Paris, France
37. Sézanne, Tokyo, Japan
38. The Clove Club, London, UK
39. The Jane, Antwerp, Belgium
40. Restaurant Tim Raue, Berlin, Germany
41. Le Calandre, Rubano, Italy
42. Piazza Duomo, Alba, Italy
43. Leo, Bogata, Colombia
44. Le Bernardin, New York, USA
45. Nobelhart & Schmutzig, Berlin, Germany
46. Orfali Bros Bistro, Dubai, UAE
47. Mayta, Lima, Peru
48. La Grenouillère, Montreuil-sur-Mer, France
49. Rosetta, Mexico City, Mexico
50. The Chairman, Hong Kong
Other notable prizes:
Kwame Onwuachi's New York spot Tatiana won the Resy One To Watch Award 2023, and Elena Reygadas of Rosetta in Mexico City bagged The World's Best Female Chef 2023. Basque chef Andoni Luis Aduriz got the 2023 Icon Award, and Pia Salazar, the pastry chef at Nuema in Quito, Ecuador, won the World's Best Pastry Chef's Award.